Pike's Past

This week I’ll feature one of my favorite subjects: railroads.

In this photo, a D.T. & I. locomotive is seen as it crossed US 50 east of Bainbridge near where the Paint Valley school sits.

DT & I locomotive

This photo is from the collection of Gary D. Rolih and was loaned to Jim Henry. It is D.T. & I. 417 crossing US 50 at Bainbridge July 15, 1948 with a mixed freight/passenger train.


  

