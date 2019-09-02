News from the "WAVERLY WATCHMAN" newspaper of January 8, 1953.
Dailyville Free Will Baptist - "The Friendly Church", Rev. Floyd Estep, pastor. Sunday School, 10 am. Morning Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday Evening Service, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Evening Class Services, 7:30 p.m. A Young People's Service, Tuesday evening 7:30 p.m. Revival services are now in progress every night.
Note: This is my church and here are some changes. Morning Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Service 10:30 a.m. Evening service 6 p.m. Wednesday night Bible study 7 p.m. Revival and Homecoming Sunday Sept. 8, 2019.
JASPER News by DIMP VULGAMORE - Reporter.
Lois Lee of Riverdale (area off Sunfish Creek) spent the weekend in Waverly, Ohio.
Andy Moore of Columbus was a Pike County visitor Saturday. Note: Andy was originally from the Shyville area, now the site of the AEC - Atomic Plant. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad and contributed stories to my articles.
LATHAM News - Shirley Rice - Reporter. Mrs. Nora Bailey spent New Years in Albany, Ohio with her husband Clifford Bailey. Note: Nora was a member of the Pike County Genealogical Society when I first joined in the early 1970s.
Local News - Miss Ethel Beekman, clerk of the Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Co. office here, spent the Christmas holiday weekend at her home in Athens. Note: This Co. is now part of A.E.P. and their office was in the building which is now the Waverly Mayor's Office.
Ronnie Doll, who is stationed at the Memphis Naval Training Center in Tennessee, is spending a holiday leave with his mother, Mrs. Walter Doll of South Lock St.
A son was born Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth, to Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Foster Wiseman of near Beaver, Ohio, Route 1.
Mitchell Motor Sales, Emmitt Ave. and Ford Ave. advertised the new Dodge V8. Note: I think this was the first V8 motor in a Dodge. I had a '52 Dodge with a flat-head 6 cylinder motor. Now Cardo's Pizza is in this car dealer building.
Info: The Waverly Watchman, owned and published every Thursday afternoon by the Pike County Democratic Publishing Co. Inc. 106 North Street, Waverly, Ohio. Forest E. Roberts, President and E.A. Wills - Vice President. No editor was listed. Cost - 1 year in Pike County $1.50 and outside Pike County $2.00.
A & P FOOD STORE advertised Jane Parker Bread loaf 15 cents. Eight O'Clock Coffee 3 lb. bag $2.25. Ohio Potatoes 50 lb. bag $2.49. Note: At this time the store was located in the large room of the Emmitt House building next to the Waverly State Bank. Shortly they moved to the present Pike County Library building.
Radio Program "Wings of Victory" heard every Sunday at 12:30 over Station WBEX, Chillicothe, Rev. Dean Sheets, program director.
The photo is of Dailyville Church, taken Oct. 1981.
