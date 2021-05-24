Since Memorial Day is near, I'll feature some World War II veterans that I knew.
Starting with the late Carl Johnson Junior who I first met in Waverly, he ran a small radio shop across from the Waverly (movie) Theatre. That location sat in what is now the parking lot of the closed U.S. Bank on Emmitt Ave. He and his wife were always friendly and helpful to my Pike's Past later. Carl served in the Army Air Force and this photo shows him as he was just released from active duty at Colorado Springs, Colorado air base in Dec. 1945.
Some other men I knew are not with us now:
• Paul Brady, U.S. Navy, who ran the smallest Sohio gas station.
• Francis "Frank" Brown, our mail carrier for years and member Dailyville Free Will Baptist was in the U.S. Army and serve in the Pacific Ocean area.
• Robert Christman, U.S. Navy, also served in the Pacific area.
• Delbert Mustard, Staff Sergeant U.S. Army of Elm Grove entered service Aug. 26, 1941 before Pearl Harbor was attacked and we (U.S.) declared war. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carrie Mustard.
• Kelly E. Wallace, Staff Sergeant U.S. Army of Elm Grove. He was the husband of Margaret Cooper. I first saw him as a Waverly policeman but mostly as manager of our local City Loan office.
• Gordon Williams, U.S. Navy, an always smiling guy - he was an announcer at Piketon Dogwood Festival and a help to Pike's Past.
There are many more people in Pike County who served in wars. Let's remember of honor the memory of those. There may be a service at our local cemeteries to attend.
