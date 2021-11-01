In the early years our area Methodist churches were numerous. Some of these buildings still exist but as other churches or organizations. Clines Chapel is still in use as a church. One at the junction of Red Hollow and Coal Dock roads near Beaver has been converted to a house. One in Massieville is now a clubhouse for motorcycles. For years I have noticed one standing off the road between Sinking Spring and Hillsboro. I never saw any vehicles near it on a Sunday but last year I saw it had been knocked down.
As you know by reading my columns I've always appreciated old buildings, especially covered bridges. So I am glad to see old buildings put to good use, even when they are not used as churches any more.
Speaking of old churches, the first one I ever attended in Pike County was Clines Chapel in 1951. I lived about one mile away. Before moving to Pike County in 1949, my sister and I attended a Methodist church in Butlerville near Blanchester. A couple near uswere childless and school teachers took us to their Methodist church. They were very nice neighbors and aunt and uncle of my best friend Ed Harper. Here is a photo of the former Methodist church at the corner of Coal Dock and Red Hollow roads, taken by the late Rev. Waid Radford in May 30, 1952.
Someone asked me about prices in 1942. Here are a few: bread - 1 pound - 9 cents; bacon - 1 pound - 39 cents; butter - 1 pound - 47 cents; eggs - 1 dozen - 48 cents; milk - 1 gallon - 60 cents; potatoes - 10 pounds - 34 cents; coffee - 1 pound - 28 cents; sugar - 5 pounds - 34 cents; gasoline per gallon - 19 cents; car - $890 average. Note: These are only average and during the first year of World War II. No new cars were built 1943-1945.
Another classmate of mine "Bucky" Downing passed away recently. He also served in the U.S. Navy. He was always smiling and easy to get along with.
