This week I’ll focus on one-room schools in Pike County, especially the COMBS school on Chenoweth Fork near the Elm Grove area.
This photo of the pupils in that school was furnished to the News Watchman in April 1976 to Alice Sautter’s column “Through Pike County’s Yesteryears.” Alice’s columns have been a source for many of my Pike’s Past over the years.
This year is 1923 and Chloe Burkitt was the teacher. The photo was sent by Retha Smith-Beekman, Rt. 1, Peebles, Ohio.
The pupils here are: First Row (L-R): Grace Lansing, Glen Hart, Lydia Wilburn, Pauline Swain, Carry Wilburn, Roy Woods, Harry Hart, and Gordon Shanks. Second Row (L-R): James Grooms, Jesse Hart, Burl Lauderback, Ethel Lansings, Roy Grooms, Edna Shanks, Woodrow Shanks, Elmer Hart, Ines Woods, Melvin Smith. Third Row (L-R): Stella Miller, Goldie Grooms, Glen Wilburn, Grace Lauderback, and Floyd Parks. Fourth Row (L-R): Teacher Chloe Burkitt, Florence Hart, Margaret Grooms, Francis Wilburn, Rose Lauderback, Mae Copas, Retha Smith, Nellie Wilburn, Retha Ashbaugh, Hershel Shanks and Floyd Lauderback.
This building may still be standing. Does anyone know?
Some news items from 1917. Rodney Smith, sawmiller, 31 of Elm Grove to Leetha Beekman, housekeeper, of Latham by Squire B.F. Beekman. Marriage License.
Land Transfer. Charles A. Thomas to Bathsheba Lazelle, 188 acres in Scioto Township.
Death: Catherine Munyon-Tackett, born July 27, 1842, died Feb. 23, 1917. She was married to James Tackett July 28, 1861. 6 children were born to this union; 2 preceded her in death.
James Tackett died June 28, 1904. Mrs. Tackett united with the Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church at 32 and lived a consistent Christian Life thereafter.
This is dedicated to her descendant, James Tackett of Dailyville.
My sister, Linda, and brother, Jerry, saw the Ford show at Vallery Ford on Sunday, Sept. 27 and enjoyed seeing many fine cars and talking to some people I knew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.