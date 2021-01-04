This week I’ll use an article that ran in the News-Watchman of March 6, 1975. John Kincaid, a Revolutionary soldier was granted land for his service from the Virginia government. Virginia claimed all the land west of that state to the Mississippi River. The U.S. government changed that, but did grant Virginia a portion of land that sits between the Scioto and the Little Miami Rivers. This was to be used to repay the soldiers for their service in the Revolutionary War.
The land eventually became the property of the McCoy family.
Kincaid Springs, which supplies water for the State Fish Hatchery on state Route 124 west of Latham flows, the size of a flour barrel, from the hill behind his home. In summer and winter, it is clear and cold.
John Kincaid, who was buried on the hill above the spring, along with his wife, son William, daughters Elizabeth and Mary, and the husband of Mary, Andrew Campbell. Son William died a bachelor.
With the death of Mary and her husband, the estate passed out of the possession of the Kincaid family. The house was originally a log cabin, but was subsequently enlarged until it assumed the proportions and appearance of a two story framed house, and has since been added to. There are now six rooms.
The improvements Mr. McCoy has already made and intends to make will soon put an entirely new face on the Big Spring property.
Here are the inscriptions on the six tombstones in the Kincaid graveyard.
1. Sacred to the memory of John Kincaid, who died April 29, 1826 aged 69 years.
2. The memory of Mary Kincaid, born 7 March 1757, death 7 March 1833, aged 76.
3. In memory of William Kincaid, born August 11, 1788, departed this life May 26, 1841.
4. Elizabeth, wife of Albert Campbell died Aug. 6, 1864.
6. Albert Campbell, died May 6, 1866, aged 54 years, 9 mo. and 4 days.
Elizabeth was 71 years of age when she died; William nearly 53.
In the past, I compiled a more complete story of Kincaid Springs. For years, this place was a popular place for picnics and reunions.
Here is a photo of John Kincaid's log cabin, probably in the late 1800s.
