Awhile back I ran an article showing ladies at the front of a railroad locomotive along with some men of the train crew. Now I have another one — this one near Givens. Back in 1916 as the C & O Railway was constructing a new line from near Greenup, Kentucky, to join the N & W Railway at Greggs Hill, the Jones Construction Co. was the contractor.
In this photo loaned to copy from the late Gertrude Voellker-Smith, she mentioned she was one of the ladies here. I think she was the one on the right. She said some of these were friends and some of the Jones crew.
Mrs. Smith’s daughter, Helen Darst, was the owner of the mobile home and was also just as nice.
They (the Jones Co.) had built a temporary rail line from Givens to Robbins (the spot where Coal Dock Road crosses the tracks) to bring in construction material from the D.T. & I Railroad. This was a small locomotive using narrow gauge track (only three free between the rails) where standard gauge was 4-feet, 8 1/2-inches wide now.
This lady, Gertrude, married a Mr. Smith who worked on the C & O Railway as a crane operator as I recall. He had passed away before I met his widow. During the years 1962 to 1963, we rented a mobile home from Mrs. Smith’s daughter.
Across Germany Road from Mrs. Smith lived her son and family. I worked with Mr. Smith at Mead Paper in Chillicothe. He was one of the best guys I knew.
We found all of the Smith family very likable and didn’t find any disagreeable.
From Minford the rails followed the Germany Road primarily near Givens. They had a railyard to transfer cars with the D.T. & I Railroad near Zahn’s, but the tracks ran to Greggs Hill east of Waverly and connected to the N & W Railway (now Norfolk Southern) to run their trains to Columbus. After their 10 year lease was up, the C & O had to build their own line to Columbus. So by June 1927, C & O trains were traveling from Greggs Hill up along the River Road to Richmond Dale and beyond.
Going back to the Smiths, Mrs. Smith told me that her husband’s family changed their last name from Schmitt to Smith because so much dislike for the Germans during the war — World War I from 1914 through 1918. The U.S. Military entered the war in 1917 to help the British and French defeat the Germans.
I hope you all were able to help some veteran’s family celebrate this past Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.