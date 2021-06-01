This week's article is a re-run from April 6, 1978 with an update. Merle Mustard and Homer Van Scoy are now deceased. Also, Roy Mustard and Mr. Rose are deceased. The old school house burned a few years ago. Heyward lived near this school and after a teaching career helped farmers with his tractor and equipment.
Here is a history question: What day did most people sign the Declaration of Independence? Answer: August 2, 1776.
The April 6, 1978 article follows (in italics) ...
This week's sketch is of a one room school that was located on Turkey Run, Township Road 318, in Pebble Township until a few years ago. This was one of the last one room schools used. In later years, it was a home for the John Shelpman family with a front porch added. When I rode the bus to Buchanan School, we stopped here on the our route located just past Bill Black's farm but on the left side near a stream. Thanks to Mrs. Merle Mustard who suggested this sketch and supplied some of the story and her brother Homer Van Scoy who added to it.
The Van Scoys lost their mother when very young so Merle lived with various people and one house was in the Denver community, but she wanted to attend-school with her brother, Homer, at Turkey Run.
She would slip off to walk to either Cline School or Turkey Run. After a six week's absence at Denver, her teacher came to her house and asked if Merle was sick.
When her foster parents replied no and why, the truth came out. Merle attended most of her school years at Turkey Run walking several miles, as was the custom then.
Merle remembers only one teacher, Heywood Rose, a kind and good man who was one of the few Negro educators in Pike County. Homer remembers Heywood thus: "I learned to read well by the third grade. Heywood was a great teacher and every student received special attention. He took us walks in the woods, studying nature and teaching us to know the trees by their bark. I wrote an article, "The Teacher on Turkey Run" about Mr. Rose."
Some kids I remember were Frank Clifford, Eugene and Richard Rose (grand-children of Heywood, Gusty, Roy and Elmer Hawk, Shelpman family, Hutchinsons, and Merle remembers Marie Ford and Ben Hayes, too.
Merle and Homer attended this school 56 years ago.
This building was a typical one room school having a cloak room on the left inside the front door and storage room on the right.
The stove set in the middle of the classroom and the back wall had the blackboard. Only one door and three windows on each side were installed. Roy Mustard heard that Roy Ware taught here and Charles Fischer was listed in 1936 as teacher. He is retired and living on Prussia Road now.
Homer remembers about 15-20 were the usual amount of students for all eight grades. Homer completed eight grades here and graduated at Waverly before World War II service and later graduated at Marshall University as an ordained minister where he now resides in Huntington, W. Va. Merle lives in Waverly.
This sketch is dedicated to all who attended school here and their teachers.
I would eventually like to sketch all the one room schools of Pike County.
