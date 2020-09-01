My neighbor gave me two 1939 issues of Ohio Farmer magazine and I’ll use some information from these.
I especially like the older car new ads. One pictured here is the 1939 Oldsmobile. This was probably a flathead six-cylinder model. A V8 motor was not installed in the Olds until 1948 I think. The 1950 Olds still offered a 6 cylinder motor but once people drove the Rocket V8, no one wanted a 6! So no more 6s were sold. I just loved to hear the sound of the Olds V8 and finally bought a 1985 V8. I kept it for almost 10 years and was the most reliable car I ever owned and with very little maintenance.
As you can see the price of this 1939 one was probably $200 more than a V8 Ford. $777 was the lowest price Olds and included a safety glass, bumpers and bumper guards and a spare tire. And you could buy it on the General Motors installment plan. The car had 90 horsepower, just five more than Ford’s V8. A list of Ohio dealers included one in Chillicothe — Hummel Motors but none in Pike County. Their motto was “You ought to OWN an Olds.”
The magazine was sent to C. KUHN, R. 1, Waverly, O.
I’m glad a flyer was included from Kroger, Waverly. A.E. Blaum, manager. At that time Kroger was on North Market St. by the alley and across from the old Waverly State Bank (now Oakbridge Investment).
Here are some of those great prices — Kroger Country Club Butter — Creamery print — 27 cents a pound. Kroger Margarine “Eatmore” — 2 pounds for 19 cents. French Brand Kroger coffee — 2 pounds, 35 cents. Pure sugar — 25 pound sack, $1.15. Fresh coffee — Spotlight — 3 pound bag, 39 cents. Soda Crackers, Wesco — 2 pound box, 13 cents. Bacon — 3 pound piece only 18.5 cents a pound.
I have a correction to make to my Pike’s Past column from last week, Aug. 26, 2020. Sam Slagle is the correct spelling. I left the last out ‘l’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.