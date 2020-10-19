This week I will re-run an old article of March 1981. Many have asked me to tell them about the Waverly Fair that was in operation from about 1907 to 1917.
And the East Elementary School building has been gone for 15 years, but the grounds are still used for various events. Before the school was erected, Dad took us kids to see a circus on the grounds. I don't remember seeing any buildings there.
C.W. Stewart (Swatty was his nickname) has been gone for a few years. He was very helpful to me with info and photos for Pike's Past. Also, Perkins Laundromat has been closed for several years.
Here is a history question for you readers. Who is the only person to date, to have graduated from West Point Military Academy without a single demerit? Answer: Robert E. Lee.
Here's the article I'm re-using from 1981:
This week's article features the area now occupied by Waverly East School — since 1954 — and many homes.
After the Beaver Fair was discontinued in 1906, groups in Piketon and Waverly organized fairs and built grounds for these events.
The Waverly grounds was located one block north of S. Market Street on Fifth where the main gate was located. The buildings included a nice grandstand and animal stalls and display area. These grounds were also used for circuses, carnivals, baseball games, and races.
After the Emmitt pasture on North St. and the Hibbens field at the end of East Second Street on the strip along the canal between Market and High were no longer available, a new location was needed and this fairgrounds filled the bill.
From an article that "Cumie" wrote in the Aug. 17, 1961 issue of Waverly Watchman, I found much of this in-formation and especially about the 1909 event held Sept . 9-11. The office was located at the main entrance (back of the grandstand) and near East Fifth Street. The prices were; children under 10 years old free and those older — 25 cents each.
From the fair book, various ads were interesting. On the inside of back cover was an ad stating, "Upon returning from the fair each day, stop at Emmitt House Cafe for a nice, cool temperance (non-alcoholic) drink, in connection with the hotel. Schwardt Brothers - proprietors.
Hardware advertising - Stahler Bros. (now Don's Furniture and location of Vallery Hardware in 1912 — This corrects the front page article about Steve and his locations. Otherwise the article was correct). Mendenhall Bros. & Guth (now office of the News-Watchman) and Charles F. Smith & Sons (now Perkins Laundromat on N. High Street ).
C. W. Stewart advertised, "Before seeing the races, have your bread basket filled at C. W. Stewart, I will be prepared to feed and water you during the fair. Why bake bread when we are giving three extra large loaves for 10 cents?" This is dedicated to Charles "Swatty" Stewart in appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.