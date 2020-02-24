As most of you readers know my favorite topics are related to transportation — railroads being my favorite — but canals, cars and old planes are right there with trains.
This week, I’ll focus on automobiles as I favor old ones for several reasons. Number one: I like running boards along each side to help me get in and out. Number two: They have metal bumpers on the front and rear that wrap around and protect the fenders; plastic just doesn’t do that.
I also like bench seats in front and a column gear shift which makes it easier to slide over to the other side of the car when parking by a curb, although I’ve owned several cars with bucket seats and a floor shift, especially those with a four-speed transmission. When I raced on a drag strip, shifting gears was handier with a floor shift, but those days are over for me. I plan to write a short article about those racing days of 1955 to 1972.
Another reason I liked the bench seat in front of my car was my date could sit next to me. She could even shift gears for me with the column shift.
I realize several changes have been made to cars for increased gas mileage. And I don’t need to be a mechanic on the road as I did years ago.
The photo I’m using here is a 1940 Ford coupe that was taken at a car show in Henderson, Nevada by the late Al Stewart, a Waverly High School graduate. He moved to Las Vegas after he graduated. He, like me, loved trains and old cars. Once he drove his 1955 Ford back to attend at Waverly High Alumni Banquet. I once owned two 1940 Ford coupes, which were both black in color. This one is red. In the background is a Ford panel truck, 1946-48 year-era.
The other photo is of my grandson, Caleb Locke, at the model railroad show at Greenbo on March 21, 1998. Caleb is now employed at our local Klinker’s Hardware in Waverly.
I just received notice of the 37th Annual Appalachian Model Railroad Society show to be held March 14 and 15 this year. The show replaces the one that was held at Greenbo Park Lodge for years. This will be held at the Kyova Mall on U.S. 60 south of Ashland, Kentucky. This is easy to see and to drive to from here. Take U.S. 23 to U.S. 60. Parking is free and there is plenty to see there.
There are model train set ups, some of which are running, plus lots of model train things to see and buy such as timetables and photos. Call 304-417-2292 or 304-360-9857 for details. The hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Admission is also free to all.
