This week, I’ll return to one of my favorite subjects — canal days. Also mentioned will be the victim of the 1886 Waverly Bank Robbery Hix Schwardt.
A good article by the late Waverly historian, Mrs. Harold “Cumie” McCormick, a granddaughter of the famous James Emmitt, once again provides me with material from the Waverly Watchman of May 14, 1959.
When the canal opened, in 1832, the toll was set at 5 cents per mile for each passenger, which made the entire trip cost $8.25 (from Cleveland to West Portsmouth). For freight, various rates applied such as window glass, tobacco and paper at 2 cents per ton, per mile for the first 100 miles and 1-1/2 cents per mile after that. Farm produce was 1-1/2 cents per mile, coal 5 cents and iron ore 3 cents.
There seemed to be an unwritten law. When a boat was going downstream and met one coming upstream, the first stopped to let its towline sink to the bottom of the canal and the upstream boat was granted the right-of-way and proceeded over the sunken towline. Also, the boats were required to have what was then known as a guard plate; this was attached to the keel and over the rudder to prevent the sunken towline from getting caught in the underside of the boat.
One of the most disturbing happenings of the canal days was the use of the locks. While there was always a tender (a person) residing in what was known as the lock house (the one in Waverly still stands — 1959 — as it did long ago). Note: This building did stand where the John Deere sales lot is opposite the remains of the old canal lock in Canal Park.
The boat people had to more or less fill or drain the lock themselves for the boats to pass from one level to another. This waiting for the lock to fill up took time and patience, also for the lock to drain to the lower level. There was no immediate law as to who had the first chance at the lock; it was more or less first come, first served, but many times when four boats arrived at the same time and some boatmen were not as gentle and considerate as they might have been; the desire to be first ones through, ended in a tremendous brawl. At the time, fists were the most common weapon and those of the most powerful type were the winners usually.
Sometime a lock gate might get a leak in it. This of course could cause considerable delay for an upstream boat and the lock had to be repaired at once, if the boat wanted to get to the next level. It is remembered that the late “Hix” Schwardt could stay underwater longer than most men in his community. Hix would drive a nail in a board, then dive down into the water close to the gate and pound the board against the leak. Thus the lock would soon fill and raise the boat to the level and away the boat would go. Some of the lock tenders were “Ike” Davis, who had a twin brother, Abraham and a father by the unusual name of Remembrance. There was a man named Lewis and Hugh Scott who lived in a two-story lock (tender) house.
Sketched here is my version of a brawl at the locks.
