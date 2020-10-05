This week I'll feature a poem by a friend, Mike McNeal, who is a former coworker at Mead and a fan of old cars and railroads.
Since I grew up in the 1950s, I remember all the things that Mike relates. I worked at Frisch's restaurant that was located on West Second Street. Now that place is Sargents Sales and Rental.
Frisch's had car hops — girls who came out, took orders from the drivers of the cars parked behind the restaurant and delivered the food to them.
This place only lasted until the A-plant was build and in full operation. By the time I returned from the Navy in 1958, it was gone.
After I graduated in 1956 I dated a girl who was a waitress at the corner cafe of Emmitt and Market Street called Noels.
The Fabulous Fifties
By Mike McNeal
Nov. 25, 2001
Let us journey back in time, to a decade, many years distant
When rock & roll was emerging from its early stages
A war faced the teenagers growing up in the 1950s but
An innocence prevailed of enjoying life to the fullest
A time in which the status symbol of a boy was "his set of wheels"
When chrome and high tailfins ruled the styling of new cars
Hanging dice, and white fur around the rear-view mirrors
Two-tone paint jobs, fender skirts, and wide whitewall tires
When tight blue jeans and a white t-shirt marked a guy's style
With a comb stuck behind his ear
Girls wore bobbie socks and colorful skirts, with white blouses
While looking for the "best looking" guys to be seen with in school
On Friday and Saturday nights, all the drive-ins were packed
Little thought was usually given to the movie showing on the big screen
It was just fun seeing friends and being out with your date
Checking out all the "decked out cars" parked around the drive-in
At the drive-in, the hamburgers and French fries always tasted better
With the music from the car speakers drifting into the night
Hugging and kissing in the back seat with that "special someone"
Feeling proud to be seen in that "cool new outfit"
Looking forward to going to the sock-hop dances at the school gym
Dancing the night away to the motivating beat of the rock & roll music
Cruising down the highway in a convertible under a full moon
The deep rumbling of the dual exhaust pipes, echoing into the night
During the 1950s, the movie theatres were stylish and well maintained
Bicycles were adorned with saddle bags, jeweled mud flaps and streamers
Multicolored juke boxes could be found in diners and dance halls
Disc jockeys, like "Wolf Man Jack" dominated the airwaves
Driving around town in "hopped up cars" looking for a race
Sitting in a favorite malt shop, laughing and relaxing with school friends
Hoping to catch a girl's or a boy's eye with which to get acquainted with
Heading to the 5 cent & 10 cent store and drinking bottled Coke-a-Cola
With the end of the decade of the 1950s, lifestyles began to change
And innocence was lost, that seemed forever beyond recall
The death of a president, the birth of racial tensions, and Viet Nam emerged
And somewhere, through it all, "The Fabulous Fifties" just faded away
Often, however, memories of the 1950s are reborn once more
When a shiny restored 1950s era car is seen cruising down the highway
Perhaps from the radio is heard the melody of a song, long forgotten
Representing a "special memory" of the golden age of the "The Fabulous 1950s"
