Pike's Past

This week's focus is on Beaver past. 

Here are three photos of buildings that are no longer there. 

No. 1 is the Pyle home for many years on Main Street. It was basically a log structure and maybe the oldest one in town. The Bobst family intended to move it and rebuild it later here in 2008. 

Beaver Past - House 1

No. 1 is the old Pyle house in Beaver. It was log built in the 1862 era and stands on Main Street. Ken Bobst was restoring it in 2008, but it was not done. The wood was moved to Church Street. 

No. 2 is the D.T. & I. Maintenance of Way for the railroad just west of the Ohio 335 crossing on July 2, 1950. This sat near the site of the depot and has been gone for many years. The tracks were removed in 1987. The view is looking west from Ohio 335. 

Beaver Past - House 2

This photo by Eldon Neff was taken at the D.T. & I. railroad depot, looking north, on July 2, 1950. 

No. 3 is the Walt Pyle home before it was dismantled in 2007. 

Beaver Past - House 3

This is the old Walt Pyle house, photographed Oct. 18, 2007, on West Main Street in Beaver. It is part log and is owned by Jerry Bobst. This view shows the west side and south front. It was dismantled so the log portion of the structure could be reassembled later. 

No. 4 shows the original Hammerstein Furniture on the right and the funeral home on the left in 1977 before fire destroyed them. Now the funeral home, Cox-Burkitt, is in the house. 

Beaver Past - House 4

This photo shows Hammerstein Furniture and the funeral home in Beaver on Aug. 22, 1977. These two buildings burned about 1995. Now the Cox-Burkitt Funeral home is in the house on the left. 

Recently I lost a friend, Donna Lewis of Waverly, who was a retired teacher. Not long ago she called and we talked history and current events. She was such a friendly and comfortable to talk with person. 

I received the Pike Heritage Museum's 2022 calendar. I always like the photos, many of which are new to me. These are on sale at the museum on South Market Street in Waverly or at Dixon's Jewelry Store. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.