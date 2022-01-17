This week's focus is on Beaver past.
Here are three photos of buildings that are no longer there.
No. 1 is the Pyle home for many years on Main Street. It was basically a log structure and maybe the oldest one in town. The Bobst family intended to move it and rebuild it later here in 2008.
No. 2 is the D.T. & I. Maintenance of Way for the railroad just west of the Ohio 335 crossing on July 2, 1950. This sat near the site of the depot and has been gone for many years. The tracks were removed in 1987. The view is looking west from Ohio 335.
No. 3 is the Walt Pyle home before it was dismantled in 2007.
No. 4 shows the original Hammerstein Furniture on the right and the funeral home on the left in 1977 before fire destroyed them. Now the funeral home, Cox-Burkitt, is in the house.
Recently I lost a friend, Donna Lewis of Waverly, who was a retired teacher. Not long ago she called and we talked history and current events. She was such a friendly and comfortable to talk with person.
I received the Pike Heritage Museum's 2022 calendar. I always like the photos, many of which are new to me. These are on sale at the museum on South Market Street in Waverly or at Dixon's Jewelry Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.