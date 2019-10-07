I have two old calendars (1952 and 1954) that mom - Janet Henry - had recorded the weather and personal notes each day. So I will use some of these for an article.
The last week of September was clear and cool. She noted that fire was put in the stove. We had one warm morning cold stove in the living room. In the kitchen was a propane cookstove.
She noted songs and singers also. Here is one by Big Bill Lester: "Beer Drinking Blues". A radio show at 8 p.m. on WLW radio was "Dragnet". This later became a TV show.
On Oct. 3, the morning temperature was 36 degrees. On Oct. 4 was the first frost and the temperature was 28 degrees.
Jerry, Linda and I started school on the first.
Mom and I cut corn and put in the shocks on the 13th. Dad and Mom got two wagon loads of soybeans. These were put into the haymow of the barn over the stalls for the livestock. This was hot and dusty work.
On Sept. 5, we all went driving around looking at the A-Plant side before any work there was done.
Dad worked with Wendell Smith installing new water lines in a new trailer park site.
This 1952 calendar was from Kahle Smith's Ferguson Tractor Sales located in Waverly on old U.S. 23. The photo shows a Ferguson tractor plowing with 3 shovel type. The tractor sales building was the one at the corner of Locust and West Second (old U.S. 23) in Waverly. Until recently this was a church (Grace Community), now for sale.
From the January 8, 1953 newspaper "The WAVERLY WATCHMAN" .... The weather report by Roscoe Robinson, Observer. Dec. 15 to 21. Temp. ranged from low of 29 degrees to high of 55 degrees and no snow.
Andy Slagle, 6 year old son of Mr. & Mrs. Otto Slagle, of South Lock Street, is recovering from an attack of chicken pox.
Have Christmas Party. Mr. and Mrs. Lee Edginton entertained at a Christmas party Monday evening at their home in Jasper. Gifts were exchanged around a Christmas tree and refreshments were served after a pleasant social evening. Guests included Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Newton, Virginia and Phillip, Mrs. Roma Anderson, and Pamela, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Newton, Vic Newton, Miss Norma Rawlings, C. Lewis Ridenour, Dale Hankins, Dale Mustard, Mrs. Ethel Riley and Keith Edginton.
Pike County had two movie theaters: Piketon - on West Main (later burned) showing movies only on Saturday. And in Waverly on East Emmitt Ave. every day of the week except Thursday.
Pfc. Victor Darst (U.S. Army) writes from Ft. Lewis in Washington state that he enjoyed a 10-minute telephone call to his mother of Waverly Rt. 1 on Christmas Day. He and Pfc. Arthur Denny, also of Waverly Rt. 1, joined two friends, Pfc. Charles McCormick and Pfc. Ramiro Manguilla, for a Christmas visit in Tacoma, Washington.
Pfc. Darst and Pfc. Henry Wheeler of Pike County have been transferred to a new company, HS Co. 34th Engr. at Ft. Lewis.
Mr. and Mrs. Wells T. West (Wilda Vulgamore) of Spargursville Rt. 1 (this place was served by mail off the D.T. & I. Railroad train and had a postmaster and a rural mail carrier). This couple are the parents of a daughter, born Tuesday at Chillicothe hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 1/4 ounces.
This is dedicated to all who remember Smith Tractor Sales. His son, Kahle, is a retired school teacher at Western Schools.
