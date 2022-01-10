This week I'll feature James Emmitt and some tidbits of his life in Pike County.
The best reference to incidents can be found in his autobiography, published in 1884 — "The LIFE & REMINISCES OF THE HONORABLE JAMES EMMITT". After he made money from his various enterprises, he took his family to Europe during the Civil War period.
At this time, Mr. Emmitt owned, in Waverly, a sawmill, distillery, canal boats, a store (where the Waverly Garnet A. Wilson Public Library sits), farms and others.
Here are a few paragraphs from Chapter 16 of the book ...
French Duck — The delicious tidbits that delighted the palates of a party of Ohioans, in the glorious days of "Forty-Five" when the brainy men of the west were largely interested in the Orleans trade — the effect of the potato famine in Ireland upon the fortunes of a firm that couldn't afford to lose $21,000. James Emmitt and James Tomlison as a business team seeking new alliances, strong support and a broader field.
In 1837, Mr. Emmitt bought out John Row's dry goods store at Waverly and took Jacob Row into partnership with him, and they continued together until 1842. About the time of the trade, he entered into partnership with John Row, for the transaction of a commission business. Row conducted a house at Portsmouth, and lost four thousand dollars in a rather brief while. Mr. Emmitt made money at the Waverly end of the line.
In 1836, the Messrs. James and Francis Campbell of Chillicothe, John Row and John F. Armstrong, built a flour mill at Waverly. In 1839, Mr. Emmitt bought out Mr. Armstrong's interest and then he and the Messrs. Campbell bought out Mr. Row's interest.
From Chapter 33 of the book ...
The picture buyer, who dazed at the art dealers of Florence by buying treasured canvases by the dozen — a system of picture purchasing that saved the buyer hundreds of dollars and still left dealers the Dutchman's "one per cent" profit — the pleasures of strangers in a strange land, at a time when all the eloquence of the English tongue couldn't procure one a cutlet of veal — the dazzling richness surrounding the remains of St. Charles Borromeo in the Cathedral of Milan — climbing the rickety towers of Bologna (Italy).
The Taylors — brother and sister — whom the Emmitts met at Venice, and to whom they were indebted for the information that exposed the shameless robberies of their first courier, were exceedingly interesting and valuable companions — for they traveled many weeks in company with the Emmitt party. While on this tour, Miss Taylor and her brother visited every capital in Europe and Asia, and everywhere she went, she procured one or more valuable stones. This great collection she brought to Rome, where she had them made into a beautiful mosaic table.
