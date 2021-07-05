The week, I will feature an article that originally ran May 12, 1977. I'm going to add some updates.
Note: I am slowly recovering from a stroke and stays in Grant Hospital and rehab at Scioto Memorial Hospital (now known as Southern Ohio Medical Center or SOMC).
The article from May 12, 1977 follows in italics. Updates are included in bold.
This week's sketch is about a product made in Waverly in the late 1800s. For the tobacco chewers, this well-hidden spittoon could still be a practical sale item. First patented by Benjamin H. Haskins of Mechanicsville, N.Y., on April 8, 1884 and half interest assigned to John Young of the same town.
When production started it was at the John Young-Waverly Spittoon Factory. This cast iron footstool with the name, John Young, Waverly, Ohio and patent date cast in the bottom is a rare item now.
The ring surrounding the base was a foot-operated open lever. Inside is a glass container with a metal bail (handle) removable to clean and a brass or tin funnel like cover to direct the spit to the center opening.
The underneath of the lid was always decorated with an original oil painted scene maybe for the benefit of the wife who disapproved of this tobacco habit.
Most of this information came from an article in Tri-State Trader, Jan. 10, 1970. This factory was located just behind the present Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric office where the old county highway garage was. Now, a new solar energy heated home is being built there.
Note: The old Columbus and Southern Electric office is now the Waverly Village Offices in Canal Park.
In the sketch of Feb. 10, 1977, I thought it was another building but behind the two story cooper shop later used by Jim Wilson for a foundry and machine shop in the early 1900s.
Later a wooden insulator factory was in this area. Can anyone tell me when the building was torn down?
I'll dedicate this sketch to Mike Lewis who called me about this spittoon which he has and furnished much of the information. A correction to the Hamman Church article of April 21, 1977. I've been informed that it has not been closed since 1913.
Note: Mike Lewis is now gone and I miss him. He traded in antiques and helped me with Pike's Past articles.
Also, Hamman Church near Zahn's Corner is still open. My son-in-law Mike Maple held a revival there a few years ago. It has been rebuilt after a fire before that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.