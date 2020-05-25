Here is a news item from an April 1917 Republican Herald.
Team Ran Away
Mail Carrier Arden Roberts had to make two hitches at it Thursday morning. He had traveled from the post office as far as the covered bridge near the old toll gate house on the Chillicothe Pike when he saw a runaway team coming toward him. The team belonged to Adolph Oyer and were coming fast as they could travel with the heavy wagon behind them. Roberts jumped out of his rig and held his mare, but the wagon struck his buggy and smashed it into toothpicks. He loaded the mail into an express that came along and brought it back to town where he hired another buggy and went his usual way. Several people tried to head the team but they were unsuccessful. It turned into the Gleason wood lot and as it went around a big pile of wood the wagon broke in twain. The second time around it had to stop because it could not pass the rear end of what had been the wagon. F.A. Scott reports that Mr. Oyer had not a dollars worth of wagon left and what there is is all mixed up with Gleasons wood. Luckily, Mr. Oyer was unhurt.
This toll house on Scioto Trail north was probably a brick one. I do not have a photo of it, but all of the others going out of Waverly were brick. I'm guessing that it sat where the block house now sits. That was a gasoline station until after 1943 when U.S. 23 was rerouted to the present location north from Clough Street.
The Call Brothers service station was relocated to West Emmitt Ave. and that building is now Ozzie's Carry Out. Note: Emmitt Ave. was called Water Street until 1947 when it was renamed by town council.
Every major road out of Waverly had a covered bridge including state Route 220 west over Crooked Creek and the one over the Scioto River on state Route 220 east. The Scioto Trail south had one at Piketon over the Scioto River.
This is dedicated to all who have stayed in during this virus outbreak. My wife and I were able to stay put as our children furnished us with food as needed.
When this news item happened, the great flu epidemic of 1917-1918 killed many in the world.
