This week’s article shares an obituary from the Waverly Watchman for Frank B. Logan, a long time mail carrier ...
Frank B. Logan, 70-year-old Waverly, Route 3 mail carrier, who observed his 70th birthday anniversary Sunday, March 16, 1958, died at 10 A. M. Tuesday in Chillicothe Hospital where he had been taken Monday.
In addition to being one of the veterans with the postal service in Pike County, he was a veteran of World War I, and was a member of the famous Rainbow Division, having seen service in France and Germany. It was while he was stationed in France that he met and married his wife, Germaine.
He spent most of his life, after serving in the armed forces, as a rural mail carrier having been appointed to the post on April 12, 1929, in Waverly succeeding the late Arden Roberts.
A member of the American Legion, he had held various offices in Merritt Post No. 142 in Waverly, and acted for years as the parade marshal for the annual Memorial or Veterans’ Day parades and celebrations.
At the time of his death he had been planning to retire and would have carried the mail for the last time on March 29 after almost 29 years of service to his many Pike and Ross County friends.
Frank had told friends recently that after retirement he would take a part-time job selling real estate with a local agency and devote more of spare time to painting.
During his service years he became known as a “Trick Cartoonist and Chalk Talker” and after his discharge for a while he was a Lyceum and Chautauqua entertainer until entering the postal service. In later years he confined his “chalk talk” activities to community gatherings and club dates, presenting his programs in rhyme.
Frank was also a well-known poet and prose writer, having many of his poems appear in the local and Columbus papers. He was also called to Columbus several times to show his oil paintings at the Southern Hotel Art Show Exhibits. Most of his paintings were of Pike County subjects, that he loved so well.
Logan graduated from Waverly High School in the class of 1906. When WBEX had a local studlo for a four-year period Frank appeared many times, reciting his poetry as the “Old Philosopher.”
All during his life he was active in youth work and during the summer months would accompany a group of a dozen or more boys on hikes through the Pike County hills, or all-day jaunts to Chillicothe and back. He loved children and they, in turn loved him.
Frank worked his final day in the postal service last Thursday during the snow, and since then had taken a few days off to recuperate. His substitute carrier, Cecil Bromley, has been carrying the Route 3 mail since then. Frank will be missed, not only by his wife and children but by the countless number of friends who loved and respected him. The memory of Frank Logan will linger in the minds and hearts of many of us for many years.
Born in Pike County on March 16, 1888, he was a son of James W. and Kate Daugherty Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard, who died in 1949.
Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Germaine Logan and a son, Henri, at home; another son, James Logan, of Morrisville, Pa.; a daughter, Mrs. Marguerite Tivenan, of Marion; a sister, Mrs. Elizabeth Brown, of Fort Myers, Florida, and five grandchildren. Requiem High Mass will be held at 10:30 A. M. Friday at St. Mary’s Church, here where he as a member, with the Rev. Father Kenneth Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery here.
Recitation of the Rosary will at at 8 P. M. Thursday at the Boyer Funeral Home on West Third Street. Friends may call at the funeral home after 6 P. M. Wednesday until the funeral hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.