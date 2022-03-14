Note: This column was previously published in the Pike County News Watchman in Sept. 2008.
Now to continue the article about mail carrier, Charles A. Landrum and Higbys Station on the Norfolk and Western railway pictured here courtesy of Norfolk Southern Corporation.
Charles Landrum was from the Omega area, but picked up mail pouches thrown from N&W railway mail cars at Higbys. As I mentioned last week, he would use his horses and mail wagon to deliver these mail pouches to small post offices such as Antonis (On Wilson Run), Alma and Massieville (Waller Post Office) for a 57-mile trip. Mr. Landrum commenced carrying the mail on Feb. 5, 1907, and retired after 25 years.
One day, Charles was in Chillicothe and saw Mr. Lon Swepston, a well-known auctioneer of that day, sell two white horses, which looked like they might have some Arabian blood in them. He never could forget those two and one day, he went over to Stockdale (then known as California) and purchased those horses from Dr. McCann. They were named "Queen" and "Scott." Mr. Landrum said long after he had worn them out on the roads delivering mail, he would hear of someone owning one or the other of them and they were still good and faithful horses.
Charles had worn out a number of wagons, horses and buggies and other means (once used a motorcycle) of delivery. After the day of rural free delivery and consolidation came along, Mr. Landrum was finally transferred to the Chillicothe Division where he finished his mail carrying work before retiring.
With rough figuring, Mr. Landrum stated that all told, he traveled about 450,000 miles in the career.
The station agent at Higbys for many years was the late Charles Davis Higby, familiarly called "Stumpy." There in front of the store, Mr. Higby stood (for a photo which I don't have) with Mr. Landrum. This was in it's day a famous landmark on Higby Road. This store was really the railroad depot, painted red and at the time of the article (1960 in the Waverly Watchman) was still standing. Mr. Higby was a Civil War Veteran and the son of Sylvester Higby.
Attorney Charles Higby Smith, of the city, who is a grandson of Charles Davis Higby, told me that his grandfather was killed by an N&W train as he tried to rescue two little poodle dogs which had followed him from home and had gotten on the tracks in front of an approaching train.
You can still view the large brick Higby mansion across the railway tracks. This place was a large shipping point for farm products on the Ohio and Erie canal between 1832 and 1878, then on the railway when the Scioto Valley railway began operations.
Note: the name of the depot is Higbys - plural.
This is dedicated to the farmers in that neighborhood.
