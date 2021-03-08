This week I’ll answer a question asked by a reader. Do I have photos of the two girls I liked when I attended Butlerville School of Warren County in 1946-1949? Well, I found the photos of the boys and girls of that period. These photos are of the 1949 fifth grade before I moved to Pike County in the spring of 1949.
Here are the photos of the two girls I had mentioned in an earlier article. The blonde is Kathy Myers and the brunette is Beverly Kilmer. Do you readers have past fellow students you remember well?
With the photo of the two girls is one of my favorite teachers, Mrs. Hatfield, who I did visit after I graduated in 1956. And last but not least is my friend Ed Harper.
In all of the six schools I attended, I always found people I liked and were friends for a long time in my memory.
From my time at Butlerville, my friend Edward Harper is still a friend. In 1969, we stopped by to visit and learned Ed not only had a pilot’s license, but a plane which we saw in his own hanger behind his house. At that time, Mark was 8 and he asked Ed, “Will that plane really fly?” Ed told us, “If you’ll help me push the plane out, I’ll show you.” So we did, and Ed asked, “Are you ready to take a ride?” Well, we did in his 1946 four-passenger observation plane.
So Ed asked what places we would like to see and I said the farm where I was born and the places where my grandparents were born, namely: Cozaddale near Loveland, Ohio. This was exciting for Mark and I and our first plane ride.
Now I want to acknowledge some new columnists for our newspaper. Tyrone Hemry and his column of Pike County history is helpful to me, as he has helped me for years with photo and information. The Rebecca Thomas column is of special interest to my wife, as she is a bird watcher. Also, the Bristol Village info is of interest to me. I also enjoy Bill Weinrich’s homespun memories about Pike County.
Here are some past news items of our area. From the Oct. 30, 1902 Courier Watchman comes this item — Uncle George Moats, of Meadow Run, was over Saturday, and although nearly 80 years of age, he told us how a few days before, he had rived out 600 clapboards (note split from larger boards or logs) and put them on a roof that was so steep that a cat can’t climb it.
Uncle George thinks he will be able Tuesday to go to the polls and vote the Democratic ticket the 58th time without a break or a scratch. Note: I don’t know if David Moats I know is any relation to this George, but I’m sure that he is a tough guy, too.
