This week I'll use a photo someone left for me years ago. Even though I have very little information about it, I'll expand on what is in the scene.
The locomotive is very old looking and small. I think it may be on the old D.T. & I. Railroad in Waverly. The first depot was on West North Street, where the Eagles Lodge sets now.
The Waverly Watchman newspaper was located just about a block away on North Street where Helton's Feed & Seed was located, which is now Rock Bottom Feed, Seed, and Supplies. So maybe a photographer from the news office came over to the railroad and snapped this photo.
At the Waverly News was a young man named John Markham and he took a lot of photos around Waverly and Piketon.
Fortunately I have an album of his early photos; someone left it at the Pike County News Watchman office years ago. John went on to work for the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper.
A note on the back of the photo read, "I know some of these railroad men." Do any one of the readers recognize any of the people?
This was probably around the 1900 time period when ladies liked to wear fancy hats. In town was a ladies hat and dress store that was run by Alma Sohn, located in half of the present Fish Insurance office on North Market Street. Alma lived in a house, which is now gone, on the corner of South Market and West Fourth Street. I remember the shop was still in business when I was in high school.
The locomotive may be on the spur track behind the depot. In the 1950s, this track ran to the Waverly Coal Company with their office on Ford Avenue. My dad, Bill Henry, worked here, loading and delivering coal to many homes.
The advent of natural gas and fuel oil put a big dent in the coal business. Paul Lowery was the manager of the coal company as well as the local D.T. & I Railroad agent.
Until 1954 when the new railroad depot was built on West Second Street, Paul only had to walk a few feet from the depot to the coal company office. The new depot was built on a concrete base and was a concrete block type.
That was the last depot in Pike County. In the photo of the old D.T. & I depot, piles of coal can be seen. After unloading from the railroad coal hoppers, a conveyor was used to move it into the heaps.
This is dedicated to all who remember the railroad called the D.T. & I., now gone since 1987.
I'm sad to say I lost a classmate this month: Janice Eblin-Thompson. She attended Ohio University at Portsmouth when a branch was there. She retired as a teacher in the Northwest school system.
