Recently I was surprised with a story and a photo about the Pike County Fair. Jim Brushart brought a photo and news clippings of the 4-H program years ago. This program was designed for young people on farms. Many did have a social life and this filled the bill. Young people would meet and discuss problems with their animals and crops they raised. I lived on a farm but never joined 4-H.
Jim Brushart and I are the same age 83 and never crossed paths in 4-H. I knew many of the individuals featured in the news clippings that Jim brought me.
I met Jim Brushart when he cut my hair in a barbershop in Waverly. He graduated from Piketon High school in 1956. I graduated from Waverly the same year.
From the Waverly News Watchman of August 1949, the section on Swine reads:
“Mr. Herbert Barnes, Extension Animal Husbandman from Ohio State University, was the judge of the swine classes. The pigs in general were a little smaller, although the tops were perhaps a little better than in previous years. Twenty-five pigs exhibited in the market class. The champion ribbon went to Davey Lightle with his Duroc. Davey is a member of the Rainbow Mix-ups. Twenty-six pigs were exhibited in the Breeding Gilt Class and the champion ribbon over all breeds went to Jimmy Brushart with his Duroc gilt. Jimmy is a member of the Beaver Valley Livestock Club.
“An extra award of $25 was presented by A.E. Blaum of Waverly to the winners of the Berkshire breeding classes. First place in the Berkshire class, paying $12, was won by Gene Brushart of the Beaver Valley Livestock Club; second place, paying $8, to Billy Beekman of th Elm Grove Busy Guys; and third place, paying $5 to Janet Moats, of the Oak Valley Stitcherettes.
“Donald Bakenhaster of the Latham 4-H Rangers was the winner of the 4-H Poland China class and he placed third in the open class.”
From the Waverly News Watchman of August 1950, Jimmy Brushart is mentioned again.
“Among the championship winners in 4-H work were: Kenneth Williams of Elm Grove, champion Guernsey; Dixie Brunner of Stockdale, champion Ayrshire; Tom McFerren of Waverly, champion Jersey; Ralph Strickland of Waverly, champion Brown Swiss; Helen Lilich of Waverly, champion Red Poll; Dale Haynes of Boswell Run, champion Milking Shorthorn; Jimmy Brushart of Beaver Valley, champion market pig; and Don Ison of Latham, champion breeding gilt.”
I appreciate Jim bringing the news clippings. I knew many of these mentioned later. 4-H was a great program for young people and still is. I think it started in Ohio in the 1930s.
I had a dream recently that I’ll relate here. It takes place in Stockdale. This is in Marion Township which has been dry for years. So in my dream, the voters voted it wet — that is to allow alcohol to be sold to buy drinks. So this allowed a saloon to open in that small village. Someone remodeled the closed grocery store to look like an old time western saloon. They named it the Crystal Palace. The featured singer was a tattooed girl. This was only a dream. Stockdale doesn’t even have a store. They do have two churches — one at each end.
Stockdale was very busy and a more prosperous place in 1958 when my wife Ardith Wheeler graduated there. There was a post office, two gas stations, a grocery store, a doctor and an auto garage.
Note: Jim’s 84th birthday is Sept. 9. Cards may be mailed to Jim Henry — Room 29, c/o Bristol Village, 444 Cherry Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. He would love to receive any that people would like to send.
