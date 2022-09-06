Jim Brushart - 4-H gilt

Jimmy Brushart, 12, is shown here with his grand champion market pig (Duroc) from the 1950 Pike County Fair.
Pike's Past

Recently I was surprised with a story and a photo about the Pike County Fair. Jim Brushart brought a photo and news clippings of the 4-H program years ago. This program was designed for young people on farms. Many did have a social life and this filled the bill. Young people would meet and discuss problems with their animals and crops they raised. I lived on a farm but never joined 4-H.

Jim Brushart and I are the same age 83 and never crossed paths in 4-H. I knew many of the individuals featured in the news clippings that Jim brought me.

