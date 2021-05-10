Several years ago I was given this photo with no caption. I know the identity of just two people. In the back row on the left is Chester Way (I think), County School Superintendent, who succeeded his father, J.E. Way. I think the man on the right is the late Ottie Reno, retired Pike County judge and author of several local historical novels.
My guess about the other young people is that those four are the winners of a school competition.
Now, my question is, do you know the answers to my questions; the names, location, date and what is the occasion?
In 1956, the members of the Waverly School Board were: D.H. Francis, R.O. McFerren, W.H. Acord (President), George Dixon and Clarence Cooper. Board member D. Stull Moore passed away Oct. 1953.
Mr. J.E. Way, Supt. of County Schools, Mr. John R. Teichert, Supt. of Waverly Schools and Miss Doris Kennard was High School Secretary.
Mr. B. Maple was Clerk of Board and Mrs. Ralph Strickland was Secretary.
How many did you know?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.