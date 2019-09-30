This week is the annual Oktoberfest in downtown Beaver, starting on Thursday at noon and with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m.
The Beaver Valley Historical Society booth plans to be set up all four days, so stop by and visit with us. We will sell tickets for the drawings to be held on Sunday, after the parade which begins at 4 p.m. and travels through town. The prizes are two $50 gas cards from Mike's One Stop in Beaver, a new pressure cooker, and an old photo of the area. Details on the Oktoberfest are included in the booklet inserted inside this News Watchman edition.
Here are some past facts about the festival from an article I put together in 2006 about the festival.
This week I am including some items from the Oct. 31, 1985 issue of the News Watchman newspaper.
Much of this paper was taken up by elections upcoming. One of the four candidates for the county board of education was Judy Doll of Beaver, now restoring an old brick home next to the post office.
The Beaver Oktoberfest is on for November 9, beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and opening ceremony is 11 a.m.
There will be a queen contest, baby contest, games, rides, craft sale booths, souvenir t-shirts, steins, badges, pins and many other things. This festival is to honor of German-Dutch forefathers and settlers of our small community in which we live. Beaver is a wonderful place in which to live and be proud.
Scheduled to appear are several rock, country, gospel and bluegrass bands, also 18 dancers in native costume, gospel singing, square dancers and lots more. Come see for yourself. Wear your German dress if you have any or your wooden shoes would be appropriate for the day.
This is planned to be an annual affair, so do your part to be a part of it.
Thanks - this is from the weekly column "Beaver News Notes" by Reva Sagraves-Bailey.
As time passed, the Oktoberfest was moved to the first full weekend in October. Sat up on Thursday and the festival was a three-day evening with the parade on Sunday afternoon. This is a very nice place to spend time with the typical Pike County hospitality attitude.
Some old buildings that have been dismantled since last year are the old Schuettle two-story brick house near the post office. I've heard that this was the last former hotel in town. Last owned by Judy Doll, who has moved. The photo shows the Judy Doll house in the 1900 era. Now Steve Adams has a mobile food trailer set up there.
Also, on Church Street, the old brick schoolhouse was dismantled recently.
