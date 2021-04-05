This month I think of the Easter Day I met my wife, Ardith — a very unusual way to get acquainted to say the least.
I was serving aboard the destroyer Bache and our ship had just arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Norfolk, Virginia. On our mail call, I received seven letters. I always checked the return address and one was an unknown to me — Box 24, Route 2, Beaver, Ohio. Now that got my attention as I knew no one in Beaver. So that is the first one I opened.
A girl, Ardith Wheeler, wrote a nice letter telling me a classmate had seen my photo and Navy address in the newspaper. She was not told what newspaper or town the paper was published, so Ardith didn't expect the sailor to be from Pike County. She thought the sailor would like a letter from a young girl. Of course, Ardith was right! I had no regular girlfriend, but several that I knew and liked.
I right away answered the letter and asked for a photo. She mentioned she was a senior in the Stockdale school, so that was only about 25 miles from Waverly.
Our ship was scheduled on a six-week cruise with three other destroyers in the Caribbean Sea for training.
Our ships had made an unusual stop in Savannah, Georgia, on the way down. This was the first time U.S. Naval ships had stopped here since World War II (1945), I was told, so the city welcomed us with open arms. Many homes were open with food and soft drinks for us to visit. People asked what part of the south I hailed from. I guess I had picked up the Virginia accent. That accent is much different than that of Georgia.
We had a new sailor aboard whose home town was Savannah. So he went home for the day.
So the next stop was San Juan, Puerto Rico, and that's when I received my seven letters.
Our next stop was Ciudad Truillo, renamed from Santo Domingo, in honor of dictator Truillo.
Everywhere we stopped we were treated well.
On the next mail call, I received an answer and photo from Ardith. Boy was I surprised with the beauty of this young girl. I wrote right back and told her I wanted to meet her as soon as I received leave, and that was Easter weekend 1958.
So Easter is always special to me. I took my sister Linda along for our first meeting. Then I took Linda home and took Ardith to the Atomic Drive-in Theatre at Waverly. I only had another day of leave, but I did get time off to attend Ardith's graduation at Stockdale.
After dating for two-and-a-half years, we were married July 10, 1960 and our three children later came.
The photo is of my old ship the U.S.S. Bache, where I had many exciting times and places in the world to visit. The photo was taken in Ponta Delgado, the AZORE Islands off the west coast of Africa.
