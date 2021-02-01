This week I’ll use an article that I ran in April 10, 1985. I will update and revise parts of that story.
This article is dedicated to Logan Pendleton and family who live nearby.
The 1985 portion of the article is included in italics below. The added updates are in bold.
Here’s some news from “The Courier-Watchman”, the Democrat paper in Waverly, issue of Feb. 28, 1900.
PIKETON — John Kedash’s saloon was burglarized on Thursday night, and about $50 worth of whiskey, cigars and bottled beer was carried off. The following day John Rader, Jr., who was coming home on a freight, saw a gang of hobos gathered around a fire at a coaling station above Chillicothe. They had several baskets with them, and all were drunk. He related the fact to Marshal Cutler, when he got home, who started after them the next morning. But all he found was a lot of bottles and empty cans.
BEAVER — The young folks had a dance at Phil Hammerstein’s on last Friday night. All enjoyed themselves so well that they will meet again some night next week.
Chas. Westfall, better known as “jiblets”, will leave for Pickaway County next Wednesday, where he will remain the summer. (Probably working on a farm.)
It is reported that there was a free-for-all scrap at the election house Tuesday night. (Our correspondent spoils a good item by leaving the reader to guess whether it was a democrat or republican row; whether Methodists or Baptists were scrapping. What it was about, and who were the victors. He gives us the hull, but conceals the kernel!
Charles Hammerstein, better known as “Windy”, passed here on Monday in his traveling bazaar — He reports a brisk trade. Note: He ran a traveling store.
PECK — (Denver Road around Prosperity and Cline’s Chapel Road area) It is the unanimous verdict of this community that a school house is badly needed in this district — But no two can agree on a location. Note: A brick school house was built a little later at the intersection of Prosperity and Denver roads, that still stands unused today.
The old Peck Schoolhouse has been gone for many years. This lot is part of the United Baptist Church area — Mary’s Chapel.
The origin of the name Peck was told by the late John Grabb, retired postal carrier and historian years ago. He published a book “Post Offices in Ross County” and close-by areas.
When a fellow had a store here and wanted to open a post office, he looked out and saw a chicken pecking at something on the ground. The post office didn’t exist for many years.
James Ridgway has started a handle factory, located about one mile west of Peck.
Chas. Ennis has returned from Pickaway County. He says a Peck in Pike is more to be desired than a bushel in Pickaway.
OMEGA — A pretty wedding occurred at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John French on last Wed. evening, the contracting parties being their daughter Miss Bessie and Mr. Carl James, Rev. Slagle of Waverly officiating. Mr. and Mrs. James have the best wishes of their friends for their future happiness. On Monday morning, Mrs. James returned to her school at Three Locks and Mr. James to his former home in Chillicothe.
Will Doughtery and Co. Store (now Vallery Hardware) advertised — Railroad dinner bucket — 25 cents each and enamel tea kettle — 44 cents and black writing ink — 2 cents a bottle.
Will Dougherty store became Steve Vallery’s Hardware until a few years ago. This is now called The Vallery Building at the corner of Market and Second Streets.
The D.T. & I. railroad was torn up in 1982, being part of the original Springfield, Jackson and Pomeroy Railroad, and later the Detroit, Toledo and Ironton Railroad.
