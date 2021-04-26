This week is a re-run of an article that ran Jan. 5, 1977. So now I'll update as several changes have occurred since.
In the sketch, you see an addition at the back is now removed. The Dogwood Festival headquarters office has been in several places over the years. For several years, the office was in the old county jail. Now (at least in 2019) it was in the old county courthouse on Main Street.
Helen Van Meter has since passed away. Later Mrs. Stella Howe was the force for the festival and has been gone for years.
Maybe the festival will return next year.
The article from Jan. 5, 1977 follows ...
This week's sketch is of the General James Moore home in Piketon which now is the headquarters for the annual Dogwood Festival. This fine old brick building was built around 1824 and stands today along Route 23.
James Moore came to Ohio with his parents and 12 brothers and sisters. They migrated to Chillicothe from Virginia in 1801 traveling overland to Pittsburgh then down the Ohio River by flatboat as many did at that time. They offloaded at Alexandria near the present Portsmouth area.
Using their horses and wagons, they cut their own path most of the way to Chillicothe. James was only 8 years old at this time. A few years later he joined a flatboat expedition down the Scioto River and then up the Ohio to the Kanawha River in Virginia (now West Virginia) and the salt works. On the trip back, he was forced to come overland from Alexandria because of low water.
In his teens, he began an apprenticeship to George Haynes, a Chillicothe blacksmith. He learned well but before he could strike out on his own, the War of 1812 began. He volunteered as a private in Captain Sam Jones' volunteer company, serving honorably until discharged Aug. 13, 1813 in Ohio.
James moved to Piketon Oct. 13, 1813, entering partnership in the blacksmith shop of William Woods. He kept the business which was good because of the well traveled Chillicothe-Portsmouth transport business.
Some goods traveled by boat on the Scioto River but most by wagon due to low water.
By 1817, James had enough funds to marry Ann Chenoweth, daughter of one of the first. settlers of Pike County. When she died, in 1853, he married Anna Bateman. Neither marriage produced any children.
He continued a "smithy" until 1829 when he was elected sheriff and reelected for three successive terms. In 1839, he was appointed Ohio deputy marshal.
In his military life, he remained active in the Ohio militia, being commissioned a lieutenant-colonel in 1823 and a full colonel in 1831. Then he was elevated to the rank of Brigadier General, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Division, Ohio Militia.
Plan to visit this fine old home during the Dogwood Festival in April. I dedicate this sketch to Helen Van Meter of Piketon who is the force behind the Dogwood Festival and the South Central Ohio Preservation Society.
Have an idea for a future sketch? Write me and supply a photo of the building and background data. Write to, Jim Henry, The News-Watchman, P.O. Box 151, Waverly, OH 45690.
