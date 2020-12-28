This week I'll use a poem by a friend and graduate of Waverly High School. Beatrice McNeal-Drummond now lives in Ross County, but she said I could insert her address for anyone to write to her: 134 Zickafoose Lane, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601. This is in the Pleasant Valley area west of Chillicothe. 

I bought the old postcard that I'm sharing a few years ago. It was postmarked Dec. 31, 1927 at Hurley, New York. 

We all are thankful for good health at our place even though several in our family had the virus and are recovering. 

I'm also thankful for good friends and especially for Julie Billings at the News Watchman for typing my article and sending it along to Athens where the paper is printed. 

I'm pleased to have as the editor Ethan Leist. I've always had good editors who usually gave me free rein with my articles. 

I wish good luck to our former editor, Matt Lucas, in his new role. 

Here is Beatrice's poem: 

"THE YEAR AHEAD OF US"

.... Beatrice Drummond

Another year has come and gone

And now this thought is true...

We don't know what the next will bring

For either me, or you.

But this one thing I surely know

Be it trouble, joy, or sorrow...

That we don't need to walk alone

For GOD'S...in each tomorrow!

And when "Life" dishes out its pain

Which it is sure to do...

Just remember Jesus said...

'Fear not...I am with you!'

And if, at times, sore trials come

That we can't understand...

Oh, what a comfort then, to know

That He will hold our hand!

For He is never late to come

When e're we need Him so,

And neither does He come too soon ...

But He's RIGHT ON TIME, you know!

And He is just a prayer away

Be it morning, noon, or night,

And the things that seem to trouble us

His power, can make them right.

And we know that...He answers prayer

And miracles, aren't o'er,

And He sends us blessings every day

Of this...we all are sure!

So, in the year ahead of us

When we are prone to fear...

Just tell yourself that God is greater

Than all your problems here!

And He is taking care of all

The things that trouble you,

And the answer to them all, will come

As only He can do.

So, I am glad that I can leave to Him

My future, what e're it be...

For tho' I'd try to plan it out...

HE KNOWS...what's best for me!

