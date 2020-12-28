This week I'll use a poem by a friend and graduate of Waverly High School. Beatrice McNeal-Drummond now lives in Ross County, but she said I could insert her address for anyone to write to her: 134 Zickafoose Lane, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601. This is in the Pleasant Valley area west of Chillicothe.
I bought the old postcard that I'm sharing a few years ago. It was postmarked Dec. 31, 1927 at Hurley, New York.
We all are thankful for good health at our place even though several in our family had the virus and are recovering.
I'm also thankful for good friends and especially for Julie Billings at the News Watchman for typing my article and sending it along to Athens where the paper is printed.
I'm pleased to have as the editor Ethan Leist. I've always had good editors who usually gave me free rein with my articles.
I wish good luck to our former editor, Matt Lucas, in his new role.
Here is Beatrice's poem:
"THE YEAR AHEAD OF US"
.... Beatrice Drummond
Another year has come and gone
And now this thought is true...
We don't know what the next will bring
For either me, or you.
But this one thing I surely know
Be it trouble, joy, or sorrow...
That we don't need to walk alone
For GOD'S...in each tomorrow!
And when "Life" dishes out its pain
Which it is sure to do...
Just remember Jesus said...
'Fear not...I am with you!'
And if, at times, sore trials come
That we can't understand...
Oh, what a comfort then, to know
That He will hold our hand!
For He is never late to come
When e're we need Him so,
And neither does He come too soon ...
But He's RIGHT ON TIME, you know!
And He is just a prayer away
Be it morning, noon, or night,
And the things that seem to trouble us
His power, can make them right.
And we know that...He answers prayer
And miracles, aren't o'er,
And He sends us blessings every day
Of this...we all are sure!
So, in the year ahead of us
When we are prone to fear...
Just tell yourself that God is greater
Than all your problems here!
And He is taking care of all
The things that trouble you,
And the answer to them all, will come
As only He can do.
So, I am glad that I can leave to Him
My future, what e're it be...
For tho' I'd try to plan it out...
HE KNOWS...what's best for me!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.