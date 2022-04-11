Note: This article was originally published April 2012.
This week I will feature another tale from the late Guy H. Leatherwood. He was from the Wilson Run neighborhood near Omega. Guy spent most of his adult life in mail service first on railway and later on mobile truck called Highway Post Office.
Here is one of his stories: One of the finest gentlemen that I ever worked with was a man by the name of Charles Dailey. He came from a little town by the name of Jasper near Piketon in southern Ohio.
He used to play semi-pro baseball with Branch Rickey who also came from that region. Mr. Rickey broke the color line in baseball by signing Jackie Robinson with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Now I hope I have my information correct, but it was difficult to tell the difference between a cut and a tunnel along the Big Sandy River which divided West Virginia from Kentucky. Note: the main difference is that a cut has no roof - many a tunnel has been so-called “daylighted” with the rock and dirt removed above — many times so that higher loads can be moved through on trains.
There was a vicious labor dispute between the miners and coal companies who owned the houses in the mining towns. Note: the miners wished to form unions as the coal companies were very unfair to the employees.
Remember the song, “fifteen tons and what do you get? Another day older and deeper in debt.” I think Tennessee Ernie Ford had the first hit with this in 1956.
On the RPO that ran on the N & W RY from Columbus or Cincinnati to Norfolk, Virginia, Charlie was working the mail car when the train stopped in Matewan, West Virginia for the mail to be put aboard, bullets were singing across the train from mountain side to mountain side. The owners were determined to break the strike by evicting the miners from their homes (owned by the coal companies).
There were about seven so-called mine detectives who got off at Matewan one time (in the early 1920s) and four were sent home in box and three escaped to the hills. Note: the sheriff was Sid Hatfield who was later assassinated by some of these mine detectives. There was a movie made in 1987 telling about this incident. Since Matewan had changed so much since the 1920s, the movie was made in Thurmond, West Virginia. There were old company houses, stores, a depot, coaling dock and water tanks in Thurmond. This is on the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway mainline and can be seen by those riding Amtrak’s Cardinal or the New River trains in October.
Guy shares that his family tree extends to the Hatfields in West Virginia. At one time many Hatfields lived on Wilson Run road. Emotions ran deep in those days.
Note: I worked with several fine Hatfields at Mead and two in particular I enjoyed being co-workers — Bill and Earl.
The N & W RY route through Matewan was traveled by the famous train: the Powhatan Arrow, which I rode in 1957-1958 when I was in the Navy at Norfolk, Virginia. This was an all coach train (no sleepers) that departed Norfolk at 7 a.m. and arrived in Portsmouth at 8 p.m. Until April of 1958 the train was pulled by a streamlined steam locomotive of the J class, which No. 611 was one that in the 1980s and 1990s pulled excursions through Waverly.
The photo shows the inside of a typical Railway Post Office car while postal clerks lay out mail to sort and place in their rightful boxes — pigeon holes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.