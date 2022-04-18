Note: This article was previously published in January 2013.
This week I’ll share another installment of the history of Western High School 1932-1997.
Now, here we are in the year I was born — 1938.
The class of 1938 included Kermit Byllesky, Rita Caplinger, Willis Ferrell, Mabel Johnson, George Leedom, Earl Leeth, Violent Lowman, Ruby Newman Massie, Kenneth Miller, Herma Lee Stone, Andrew Walton, Wendell Wayne White. Do you know anyone here?
There was no yearbook, no superintendent or secretary.
Principal: Leon Steadman.
Faculty: Audria Dotson, Ruby Satterfield, George Stodgel (who had taught at the one-room school on Pleasant Hill Rd.), Myron Hemming, Marie Montgomery, Hattie Thompson, J.E. Frost, Arthur Houston, William Tetrick, Robert Wilson, Grace Porter and Truman Kneisley.
The head basketball coach for both girls and boys was Robert Wilson (probably Willson).
The valedictorian was Earl Leeth, but there wasn’t a salutatorian.
Other primary grade schools included: Morgantown and Cynthiana, so that means Beaver’s Ridge school was closed.
The Mifflin Township School Board included: Floyd Thompson, James Walls (resigned January), Earl Parker (appointed January 1938), R.A. Penn, W.S. Thompson and James Skouten. Note: Parker may be the same one who served as a judge in Waverly and whose name was applied to the now gone Parker Elementary school on state Route 124 just west of Morgan Fork Road.
Cooks: None — sandwiches and snacks were served. Note: Maybe some parents prepared these.
Janitor: Forrest Knisley.
Bus Drivers: George Beekman, Ellsworth Wilson, Carl Leeth, Virgil Taylor, Neal Walls, Lucille Walls, Gabriel Kirsch, Harry Forn, Ray Bakenhaster, C.P. Beekman, C.H. Green, Nolan Thompson, Elizabeth Wisemantle, Fred Woods, Layton Woods, Frank Walls and F.R. Johnson. Note: My understanding is that at this time the buses were owned by the drivers. There was no bus mechanic at school. Also, there wasn’t a school nurse.
For 1938’s page was a photo of Lynn Daniels, who started driving the school bus in the fall of 1938. His bus is a new 1938 Ford bought from Vallery Ford in Waverly. Lynn drove this same bus until the spring of 1946. His bus route was from Rainbow Trail, down Morgan’s Fork, to Morgantown School. After letting off grade school kids here, and picking up high school kids brought in by other drivers, he drove on to Latham. He once took a load of kids to the Cincinnati Zoo in the same bus.
Here is a photo of Lynn and his bus, thanks to his sons Don and John.
