Thanks to all who responded to my request for birthday cards. The response was overwhelming. I don't know exactly how many I received, but I enjoyed them all, especially the comic ones.
My surprise birthday party was my first and many of my family were there, including my great grandson Emmitt Rinehart. Thanks to all.
The following is a Pike's Past column that was originally printed July 14, 1977 in the News Watchman.
Have you ever wondered why the name Till Mill Road? This country road that connects old Ohio 124 (now Beaver Pike) and the Appalachian Highway and passes in front of Eastern High School had this interesting tile mill.
This was another industry that was built along the D.T. & I. Railroad in Pike County that has disappeared.
The important need was met when George Hunt built this tile mill in the early 1900s. Due to the level ground in the fertile Beaver Valley, the fields needed tile to drain excess water away. Also, tile was used more elsewhere instead of concrete and metal for drainage.
Since the railroad was here and plentiful clay deposits also, this site was chosen. Clay was mined and loaded onto mine cars run on small rails with trestles to the preparation room just behind the kilns. The cistern used to mix the clay is still there.
Machinery to mix the clay for baking was in these sheds as well as a steam boiler for power. A deep well that never ran out was situated near the large shed and was filled in years ago. The floor of the connecting shed is still visible by the present outbuildings.
I heard that Elmer Himes was mining clay and a cave-in broke his back. Also after working hours, two men worked as watchman to keep the fire in the boiler by working two shifts (two that are remembered were Ed Call and Mr. Mark Smith).
The Theobold Brothers bought and operated this mill for several year then sold it to P. C. Van Cleve from Lima who ran it until 1920 when it closed.
Lamar Hammerstein remembers this mill, as his grandfather worked there from 1912-1920. Lamar worked on the tile-laying crew, which has a 15 man crew that charged $1 per rod to install tile including material.
Charlie "Lafe" Odle remembers playing around the kilns in the 1920s. The clay pits are mostly hidden now by pine trees and some of the ground was leveled by the present owners, the Howard Owens family who purchased the 29 acres in 1949. At the time, one brick kiln was there and used for a food cellar until an ice storm in 1950 broke the roof in.
