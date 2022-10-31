Pike's Past

Thanks to all who responded to my request for birthday cards. The response was overwhelming. I don't know exactly how many I received, but I enjoyed them all, especially the comic ones. 

My surprise birthday party was my first and many of my family were there, including my great grandson Emmitt Rinehart. Thanks to all.


