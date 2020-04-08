For Easter, I am sharing a poem written by Beatrice Drummond.
Thanks Beatrice, Pike County native and Waverly High School graduate. Her uncle was the janitor at Buchanan school when I attended in 1951-52.
Here is a photo of the first church I attended in Pike County in 1951 — Cline’s Chapel on Cline’s Chapel Road.
”Easter Reflections”
.... Beatrice Drummond
Many thoughts come to my mind
When “Easter” comes again,
I think of how the world reacts
To styles, and such ... but then ...
My thoughts go back, across the years
To other scenes so real,
When Jesus lived upon the earth
And it seems somehow, I feel ...
That HE was lonely, many times
And longed once more, for “Home,”
But He obeyed His Father’s will
And was content, to roam ...
O’er deserts wild, and valleys deep
To search for those astray,
And His Disciples, too, I see
As He taught them how to pray.
And I see the crippled, sick, and blind
And those bowed low with care,
And I think of how each life was changed
When The Master touched, them there!
I see Him in the Garden, then
As He agonized that day,
With a heavy heart, He knelt alone
For His Disciples, slept away!
And I see the soldiers as they come
With the one who would betray,
And I follow in the distance ...
As they led my Lord away.
I see the trial of mockery
That they put Jesus through,
O may these scenes burn in my heart ...
For it was ... for ME and YOU!
And oh ... the cross ... that lonely cross!
Where Jesus hung, and died,
And I see “John” ... His beloved friend
As he went to Mary’s side.
I see the tomb, is empty now
Just at the break of day,
And I see the Angel sitting there
For the Stone ... was rolled away!
And other scenes come to my mind
Too numerous, to tell,
But oh, how glad I am ... because ...
GOD doeth all things well!
So may this Easter, find my heart
More willing now, to share,
The news “JESUS IS ALIVE” ... again
For people ... everywhere!
