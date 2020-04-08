For Easter, I am sharing a poem written by Beatrice Drummond.

Thanks Beatrice, Pike County native and Waverly High School graduate. Her uncle was the janitor at Buchanan school when I attended in 1951-52.

Here is a photo of the first church I attended in Pike County in 1951 — Cline’s Chapel on Cline’s Chapel Road.

”Easter Reflections”

.... Beatrice Drummond

Many thoughts come to my mind

When “Easter” comes again,

I think of how the world reacts

To styles, and such ... but then ...

My thoughts go back, across the years

To other scenes so real,

When Jesus lived upon the earth

And it seems somehow, I feel ...

That HE was lonely, many times

And longed once more, for “Home,”

But He obeyed His Father’s will

And was content, to roam ...

O’er deserts wild, and valleys deep

To search for those astray,

And His Disciples, too, I see

As He taught them how to pray.

And I see the crippled, sick, and blind

And those bowed low with care,

And I think of how each life was changed

When The Master touched, them there!

I see Him in the Garden, then

As He agonized that day,

With a heavy heart, He knelt alone

For His Disciples, slept away!

And I see the soldiers as they come

With the one who would betray,

And I follow in the distance ...

As they led my Lord away.

I see the trial of mockery

That they put Jesus through,

O may these scenes burn in my heart ...

For it was ... for ME and YOU!

And oh ... the cross ... that lonely cross!

Where Jesus hung, and died,

And I see “John” ... His beloved friend

As he went to Mary’s side.

I see the tomb, is empty now

Just at the break of day,

And I see the Angel sitting there

For the Stone ... was rolled away!

And other scenes come to my mind

Too numerous, to tell,

But oh, how glad I am ... because ...

GOD doeth all things well!

So may this Easter, find my heart

More willing now, to share,

The news “JESUS IS ALIVE” ... again

For people ... everywhere!

