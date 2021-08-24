This week I’ll feature a historic spot on U.S. 23 near George Hollow Road just past Alma but closely associated with Pike County.
Hewitt’s Cave was what it was called, but it was just a section of the rock ledge that had left a hole. He built a wooden floor, placed rocks in front and made a wooden door. He was called Hewitt the Hermit because he preferred to keep to himself, raising a garden and killing wild game for food.
His background was in Virginia where he was born in Augusta Co. in 1764. He, William, came to the Ohio territory in 1785 to what is now Jackson County but after serving as a scout in the War of 1812 moved to this cave in 1820.
William was a big man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, broad and deep chested, weighing over 200 pounds and strong and active. He wore buckskin (leather) from head to toe; a cap, a hunting shirt, leggings and moccasins, much as the native Indians.
When he settled in his cave, there was very little traffic by his door.
He planted an orchard nearby and killed animals for his own use and traded skins for what he needed. He met James Emmitt on the nearby Divide Hill when Jim was a teamster and needed held getting over the steep hill (the old route wound around several curves on the way to the top).
Hewitt came out and would chock the wagon wheel whenever Jim made a little headway when the horses had to stop for a breather. They became good friends from then on. When he found out that Hewitt was very sick, Hewitt was taken to Waverly and was tended by Dr. Blackstone, but a week later passed away and was buried in the Waverly Cemetery (where the city buildings are now).
This was in 1834 and the Portsmouth to Columbus turnpike was opened in 1840. In 1842, the president of the turnpike, Felix Renick, had a monument constructed and erected over the cave.
The inscription read “Wm. Hewitt, the Hermit, occupied this cave 14 years, while all was a wilderness around him. He died in 1834, aged 70 years.”
This monument stood there until the highway was widened to four lanes about 1952. It was first moved to Chillicothe and the state highway garage, and later to the intersection of Scioto Trail State Park road and U.S. 23. It now sits in the park beside an old church near Caldwell Lake.
This is dedicated to Frank Stubbs who loaned me the original photo to copy. May this icy scene not appear again until next winter.
Note: This article was printed previously on May 13, 2013.
