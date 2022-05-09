This article is a re-run from May 4, 1978. It is one from the early days of Pike's Past.
The article follows in italics.
This week's sketch is of the type of steamboat that plied the Scioto River over a 100 years ago. I found this picture of the Anion in a Chillicothe newspaper article of many years ago.
As mentioned in the text, this boat could not be identified except that it was in a group of glass negatives of the Piketon area and was loaned by Miss Catherine Rinehart and Winn Farmer.
I'll relate from an interesting description of the Scioto River Navigation, page 125 of the History of the Lower Scioto Valley, Scioto County chapter.
Steamboat navigation on the Scioto River was a pet scheme with steamboat men for many years. The record of early years gives no account of any traffic on the river until the winter of 1847-48. The steamboats, built by Kendall and Head about 1818, came down the Scioto from about the mouth of Brush Creek but probably they received their boilers and etc. at Portsmouth.
The first steamboat, America, went up the river the winter of 1847-48 as far as Waverly. It made a prospersous trip and was in the trade during the high water. Some three round trips were made.
In December, 1848, a small steamer had been built to run up the Scioto and the experimental trip was made Dec. 12, 1848. She left her moorings and was watched until she was out of sight by quite a large number of people.
She plowed her way gracefully and successfully against the current, and Piketon gave her an ovation.
Her name was The Relief and it traveled up as far as the feeder dam at Salt Creek at Richmondale and grounded once, only slightly.
Then the steamboat, John B. Gordon, became the regular Scioto River packet, and made regular trips commencing Feb. 1, 1849 and continued until June. She was owned by the Scioto Valley Steamboat Company and cost $3,500. Not much more in the steamboat business can be found on record.
Railroads in the late 1870s put a stop to river traffic even though this was a free passage of water and much faster than the canal boats.
The last steamer that attempted to do paying business on the river was a very pretty little craft called the Piketon Delle. She was launched Oct. 26, 1860 and drew only 22 inches of water and was built and owned at Piketon.
That boat continued her trade here until May 10, 1861.
I wonder if any reader has a picture or knows of this locally built boat or where it was built at Piketon.
Can you imagine the fun we could having riding up the Scioto River from Portsmouth with stops in Piketon and Waverly before returning to Richmond Dale?
I'm sorry I didn't make it to the Dogwood Festival this year like I had for many years. Maybe next year I'll be there.
