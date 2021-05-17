This article is a re-run of a column written for the Jan. 23, 2013 edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
This week’s article is taken from the book “HISTORY OF LOWER SCIOTO VALLEY” originally published in 1884. This book is a great source of the history of Scioto, Jackson and Pike counties. I purchased a reprinted copy in 1981 and since then it has been reprinted again. There is a copy in the reference section of the Pike County Library in Waverly.
The topic this week is “Before it was Pike County.”
The present boundary of Pike County was once a portion of Ross, Scioto and Adams counties. Nearly two-thirds however, was from Ross. Seal Township, in Scioto County, extended north to the Ross County line and included Camp Creek and nearly all of the townships of Scioto, Union and Marion in the southern part of Pike County. Very little was taken from Adams County, only a portion of Sunfish and the west end of Camp Creek, leaving Ross, as above stated, to furnish the large part of the territory.
Pee Pee and Jefferson townships composed nearly all of the south and east of Ross County, which was turned over to Pike and Paxton in the southwest. In 1802, Ross had nine townships. In 1803, it had 11, and in 1804 it had no less than 17 municipal divisions. Pee Pee was the largest laying west of the river, while Jefferson was laying on both sides of the Scioto. Jefferson extended south to then Ross Co. line, which included the present townships of Jackson, Beaver, a corner of Pee Pee and Seal. Franklin Township, when made, was the southeast town of Ross Co., being taken, as above stated, from Pee Pee and Jefferson.
This township of Franklin was again divided in 1814, and a portion of Pee Pee that at the team was east of the river, being a part of the present Seal Township, was made into a new township by the Ross Co. Commissioners. Then, as above stated, Paxton Township, which was the southwest township of Ross Co. and joined Pee Pee on the west, was also divided by the Ross Co. Commissioners into Mifflin Township on the south part. This was done in 1806 and Mifflin Township took in all of Perry and Benton in this county as formed (in 1815 when Pike County was first formed), and all of Paint and Paxton townships as now formed in Ross Co. Thus when Pike Co. was formed, it took in Mifflin, Pee Pee and Beaver townships in Ross County.
The county of Pike was organized February 1815 and five years later had a population of 4,253. This was some 1,500 less the county of Scioto the same date (1820), but was 400 more than Jackson Co. on the east.
The first county commissioners were G.W. Barnes, John Davidson and Edward W. Tupper. The Associate Judge was Samuel Henry. Eli Sargent, Director, was appointed to select the county seat.
The director then received the proposals of Elisha Fitch on whose lands the commissioners reported the seat of justice. This was decided to be the county seat and became Piketon and remained the county government center until 1861 when moved to Waverly.
Fitch sold 40 acres of his tract at the rate of $20 per acre. Four lots were reserved for the public square and for public buildings.
The last county jail and courthouse are still standing and owned by the village.
Here is a sketch I drew for Pike’s Past several years ago of the old courthouse. I presented slide shows for the Dogwood Festival there for the past few years. I expect to show slides there this year, too. One of my shows will be of old cars.
