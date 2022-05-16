The German Church stood on Prussia Road, Waverly, for many years.This old picture copy was taken about 1950.
Many have asked me why that area northwest of Waverly was named Prussia? So many who settled in that part of Pike County were from Germany, so that nickname was given. Prussia was a state in northern Germany. A friend, William Stubbs, lived in the Prussia Road area while growing up, so I knew many individuals in these old photos.
I attended school in Waverly with students who had many of these last names and I liked them. Two of the names were Annis and Cool.
If anyone would like to call me, my current phone number at Bristol Village is (740) 941-5413.
