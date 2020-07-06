Since a good friend of mine recently passed away, I want to mention my memories. Charles Rapp and family (wife Kathryn, son Ben and daughter Anita) lived across the road from us on state Route 220 near Bill's Bait House and Auto Garage. We rented a house from Marie Ray from 1963 through 1969.
From the time we moved in, the Rapp family were our friendly and helpful neighbors. Right away we were invited to their church just down the road. Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church has been our place of worship ever since.
I soon discovered that Mr. Rapp and I had one thing in common, which was our prior U.S. Navy Service. Charles was stationed aboard a destroyer like my first ship. Charles had served in World War II in the Pacific where my ship had also served.
Both of our ships were hit by Japanese suicide planes and damaged. But Mr. Rapp's ship was damaged so badly that it was sunk. My ship survived to be rebuilt and was in service in the Korean War 1950-53. I reported aboard my ship Dec. 26, 1956.
Now, the most important impact Charles has made to me is this: He was the most Christlike person I've ever known. Also, Charles was always kind and very helpful with advice. He was never critical in his remarks.
One of Charles' talents was his expert use of his carpentry skills. He has made many fine pieces of furniture. Charles made many items for our church and previously an addition to our old building.
Charles and his brother-in-law, Vic Dixon, spent their career working for Columbus and Southern Electric Company now part of American Electric Power (AEP) before retiring.
Charles and family lived in a home that he helped build when I first met them before moving to their last place farther west on Ohio 220. Here he built a ranch style home on the farm they purchased that was the Owens farm. When I attended Idaho school 1949-1951, two of my school friends were Owens boys who rode my bus. At the back of the farm is a steep hill (known as a knob) that we climbed a few times. That was great exercise but I couldn't do that now!
I hope some of you readers had the pleasure of knowing Charles Rapp. Here is a photo of him in 1945 in his Navy uniform.
