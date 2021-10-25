This week I'll feature another building that was featured in the 1965 tour of homes for Pike County's Sesquicentennial.
My sketch is drawn from an old photo of the home. This building is now part of Pike Christian Academy.
The following information is from the pamphlet for the tour.
"Mr. & Mrs. Earl Knight, Sr., Superintendent and Matron of Pike County Children's Home, extend a cordial welcome to holders of tickets and any others who wish to visit during the afternoon. Constructed on land given by James Emmitt, expressly for children's use, the brick structure is situated on Clough Street at East Walnut Street in Waverly. The building is over 100 years old but has been well-maintained.
Upon entering you are invited to enjoy a cup of sassafras tea in the children's newly-painted dining room. Hostesses will then show you the downstairs and upstairs facilities. Bright and cheerful, the rooms have been recently redecorated.
Hostesses: Mrs. John Boggs and Mrs. John Rucher."
Note: I graduated with Jerry Knight, son of Earl and others who lived here.
