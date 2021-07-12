Today I'll update an article that first ran May 19, 1977.
This store building has been gone for many years. And the three-story Dewey's Store burned and now no general store is located in Jasper.
In my sketch is a view of the canal on the right side looking north. When you are in Jasper you can still view the old canal bed when you travel on old Ohio 124 (Jasper Road), especially when the Scioto River is up and water flows into the canal bed.
Here's the May 19, 1977 story ...
The feature's store this week was formerly known as S.N. Cutler. Then it became Dewey's Store at Jasper before he built the three story still standing in that town.
The old store was located on the west bank of the canal just north of Rt. 124 where a small basketball court is now situated among some trees.
Jasper was platted in 1833 and named after Revolutionary War hero Sgt. William Jasper and is located in Newton Township which was formed in 1838.
This settlement became an important canal port when land owner Gov. Robert Lucas persuaded the canal planners to use the west bank of the Scioto River for the route. Principal products shipped out from here were farm timber (ties and barrel hoops) and grain items.
The store was probably built after the canal began service and burned down sometime after 1913. In the March flood of 1913, the Waverly News reported (April 3, 1913) that Jasper was harder hit than any other place, being almost entirely wiped off the map.
Numerous houses carried away, others were demolished while some were only moved off foundations.
Dewey's Store was one of the heaviest losers in Jasper.
The store had four feet of water inside as can be seen by darkness on the outside of the building in this sketch. In the front can be seen the general store part and in the rear was the grocery and the butcher shop. Outside on the left rear was Dewey's Tie Yard.
Floyd Barker and Jim Swiger can remember the crowds so thick that horses and buggies and wagons lined the street on both sides for blocks. Many horses being tied to wheel of vehicles ahead.
Checker games and general visiting was done, about everything, since Dewey's motto was "Everything You Want."
Sometime after the business was moved into his three story building, the old store burned, so I've heard. Can anyone tell me more?
