This week I'll feature a poem by Bea Drummond about her grandparents and a house I knew of in the 1950s.
Beatrice McNeal-Drummond was born near Buchanan and lived her first three years there before the family moved to a farm at the end of Hoffman Lane north of Waverly.
Her grandparents were Mark L. Haynes and wife Ella Deacon-Haynes. They lived in an old two-story frame house on state Route 220 west of Dailyville just near the Fred Cool place (now his son John's place).
OUT AT GRANDMA'S HOUSE
By Beatrice Drummond
Of all the places that I loved
To visit, as a child ...
A place that I can see so plainly, still,
Is one where memories often creep
(From somewhere ... near the heart)
Of Grandma's house, there, built upon the hill!
And my grandma always had on hand
Some homemade jams and pies,
And they always made me hunger for some more,
And she was always standing there
To greet us, when we came ...
Either at the gate ... or kitchen door!
And I can see my grandpa sitting
On his bench, beneath the tree
Which sheltered the "cellar house" that stood nearby,
And his little dog sat near him
As he whiled the hours away ...
Just the two of them ... a part of earth and sky.
Their house was not pretentious ...
It was "common" ... "everyday",
But to me, no palace ever held more charm!
And the memories grow more precious
Every time that I recall ...
The happy days I spent ... on Grandpa's farm!
When I attended Idaho school, one of my fellow classmates was Wayne Horsley who lived with his dad there at the old Haynes place. Wayne's cousin Davis Horsley lived nearby — back a long lane atop the hill with his parents and sister, Myrtia. This was the end of the bus route to school. We also traveled Tick Ridge and down our road to our place and one other road was Waldren Hill where we picked up another Horsley — Laurue, also a friend of mine.
I don't think anyone can see this house now as no one has lived in it for years.
Here is a sketch of the old house.
