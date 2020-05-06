By the mid-1820s the Ohio General Assembly was focused on improving the road system in Ohio. Drawing upon the turnpike laws in the eastern states, the legislature passed laws in 1828 to encourage the construction of turnpikes. A group of regional leaders put together a plan for the Portsmouth-Columbus turnpike which would be the first to be built in Ohio.
A consortium of five counties stretching from Scioto County on the Ohio River through Pike, Ross and Pickaway counties to the new state capitol in Columbus formed in 1831. It was estimated that the proposed turnpike would cost $250,000 to build. Since the State of Ohio did not have the funds to construct the road, each county could sell shares to private investors. The money would be used for road construction. The investors would recoup their expenses by charging tolls to those who used the turnpike.
Each of the five counties that the proposed turnpike would traverse formed committees. Over the next six years, the five counties were not able to move past the planning stage. The project lost momentum.
In 1837, the Ohio Legislature amended its original law. The Portsmouth-Columbus Turnpike would now be divided into two divisions. Pike County would join Scioto and Ross counties to form the Portsmouth-Columbus Turnpike, South. Pickaway and Franklin County would make up the North Division.
Under the original law, local companies could only be formed by the counties. The 1837 revision allowed towns to also subscribe. Investors in Pike County, Ross County and the town of Portsmouth would pledge $20,000 each, while Scioto County and Chillicothe would each contribute $8,000. When one-half of the total amount had been covered by private subscription and 10 percent of the total construction cost had been expended, the state would put in the other 50 percent.
The 1837 legislation did signal the state’s limited patience. Construction had to begin by 1840 or the law would be automatically repealed. Most of the original committee members like Robert Lucas and John I. Vanmeter were occupied with other concerns. Individuals in the five counties interested in purchasing shares under the 1837 law would have to move quickly.
Felix Renick of Ross County was chosen as President of the Portsmouth-Columbus, South group. Renick was a leading force among the cattlemen in the Scioto Valley. He was able to give immediate credibility to the new group of potential board members.
The proposed route of the turnpike would closely follow what was known as the Chillicothe Road from Portsmouth to the original state capitol in Chillicothe. It would now extend on to the permanent capitol in Columbus.
The original work on the turnpike started in Portsmouth in 1838. On July 14, 1839, a public meeting was called at the Pike County Courthouse in Piketon to determine who would be willing to join the Pike County turnpike committee. One man at the meeting, James Emmitt, had worked as a teamster, hauling grain and supplied in large freight wagons pulled by six-horse teams on the Chillicothe road in the 1820s. The round trip to Columbus and back would take him a week.
Emmitt had greatly expanded his business interests by 1839. He had formed a partnership to open a store in the newly platted town of Waverly in 1828. Two years later, he was appointed postmaster. His store served as the post office. Emmitt had found other partnerships that let him transport grain and other products on the newly-opened Ohio Canal and down the Ohio River in the 1830s. He believed that the proposed turnpike would open new opportunities.
A second man at the Piketon meeting, James R. Hibbens, also saw the positive points in the proposed turnpike. Like Emmitt, he also had operated a store in Waverly.
The backgrounds of both men were similar in many respects. Each had grown up in families with modest financial resources. Educational opportunities had been limited. Basically, through self-educations Hibbens had earned a teaching certificate and came to Pike County to teach in a one-room log cabin school just north of Waverly in 1828.
Neither man at the time of the Piketon meeting held a county elected office, but both had married into prominent political families. Emmitt’s wife, Louisa, was the daughter of Joseph J. Martin who held the Pike County Clerk of Courts office from 1815 until his death in 1823. Hibbens married Mary Chenoweth, whose father Abraham was Pike County Treasurer for 15 years and later served as a Pike County Commissioner.
The turnpike proposal would bring the road down the main street in Piketon and cross the Scioto River by ferry to move north through property owned by the Chenoweths. The Chillicothe Road already passed through the Chenoweth land. It would also follow a path through a 200-acre farm which James Hibbens owned at the south edge of Waverly.
The 1839 public meeting at Piketon did not develop an immediate pledge of the $20,000 goal. Emmitt and Hibbens began to put together a group of stockholders before the 1840 deadline. Emmitt pledged $1,000 but Hibbens, using his Chenoweth connections, did most of the financial organizing.
Raising the turnpike money was a critical first step. Construction and operation would produce unending challenges.
Next week: The Turnpike in operation
