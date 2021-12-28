This week’s photo is of the Methodist church in Beaver that sits at the west end of Church Street. If you don’t have a home church, this is one of three in town for you to attend. Another one sits next to the old Beaver school. The third is on state Route 335 near the present fire station. I think it is good to be among fellow believers in God for this special time.
We are enjoying a great grandson, Floyd Emmitt, who will turn one-year-old on Jan. 5, 2022. Floyd is named for his grandfather Floyd Rinehart. He is a smiling, happy child.
I do hope all of you readers had a Merry Christmas and I wish you a Happy New Year!
This Christmas season a friend Bea Drummond penned a poem that is very fitting for this time.
My Thoughts of Christmas
By Bea Drummond
Each year, as “Christmas” comes again
And we, the carols sing...
And folks take time to celebrate
The birthday of a “King”...
We hear again, of how “Wise Men”
Once traveled from afar,
And in searching for that “Promised One”...
Were guided by, a star.
And we hear again, how Shepherds came
To see Him...where He lay,
All wrapped around in swaddling clothes
On a lowly bed, of hay.
And we like to send our cards and gifts
To those, both far and near,
For it seems, somehow, that “love” shines thro’
When Christmastime, is here!
We see the decorations in
The windows here and there,
And we hear the Christmas chimes ring out
Across the Season’s air.
The Christmas trees are lit, once more
With all the trimming bright,
And our hearts are stirred, when someone sings
The song...”O Holy Night!”
But amidst the joy, that Christmas brings it seems, somehow, I see...
Behind the “Stall in Bethlehem...” “The Cross of Calvary!”
For tho’ He brought us “Christmastime...”
And God’s wondrous gift is He...
The purpose of His coming was....
To die...for you and me!
Oh, that folks would make a vow
This Christmastime, to start
To realize, their greatest gift
Is God’s love...in the heart!
For if He had not come to earth
To Bethlehem, you see... Then we would never have the peace
Which comes...through “Calvary”!
