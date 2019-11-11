This week I'll update the article first published March 16, 1978.
Much has changed since I wrote the article. Mrs. Cecil "Love" Peters has passed away, and so has "Swatty" Stewart. Both contributed photos and memories to my early articles.
"Swatty" may be remembered as the janitor at the old Presbyterian church (now Canal Church of Christ) on East North Street in Waverly.
Later this store, labeled "Jas Emmitt Dry Goods" in the sketch, was Greenbaums, the last department store in this building.
I have read it was built in 1878 to replace James Emmitt's store across the street (the site now occupied by the Pike County Library).
Also I have read of several uses for this large structure over the years. The top floor was one big room and had a dance floor, a bowling alley and was the site of many parties.
On the street floor, a drug store and Armbruster Plumbing used this place, and later the Bee Hive Bar, operated by Hoy and Everett Howard, (brothers with whom that I attended school at the Idaho four room school).
This article is dedicated to the present owners of the Greenbaum Building with the hope that it will be restored.
Here is the text of the original article:
This week's sketch was suggested by Mrs. Cecil "Love" Peters of Boswell Run Road. She can remember this scene when she was a small girl in the very early 1900s just before the canal was closed for good. This scene is looking northwest from Emmitt Ave. (then Water St.) standing about where the alley is beside the Sohio station now located on this corner.
Love remembers the little shop at the end of the walk bridge as being Mr. Young's shoe-repair shop. "Swatty" Stewart remembers it as a peanut shop.
He also remembers people fishing in the canal here and the story of a local boy riding a bicycle over the center iron arch of the two-way canal bridge. It was designed in a U-shape but still was an unusual feat!
I don't know when the little shop building was torn down, but it was probably when the canal was filled in about 1920.
Seen in the sketch beyond the bridge over the canal is the old Emmitt building built around 1880 and still standing. The windows are on the level of the canal boats and are closed up now. A Gulf station is on that corner now.
From the Pike Co. Republican Newspaper of Nov. 12, 1874, I found this ad. The packet "Eagle." A new, fast, fine canal packet leaves Portsmouth every Mon., Wed., & Fri. at 11 a.m. and returns from Chillicothe every Tues., Thurs., and Sat. at 12 noon passing through Waverly northbound at 11 p.m. and southbound at 6 p.m. connecting at Chillicothe with Circleville and Columbus packet lines. At Portsmouth with daily river packets running to Cincinnati, Wheeling, Pittsburg & all the intermediate points.
The patronage of shippers & the traveling public is respectfully solicated. Agents - Portsmouth - W.S. McCollin & Co. Agents - Chillicothe- Ruffus Putnam. Agents - Waverly - S.N. Cutler - proprietor. Agents - Waverly - W.M. Shoop - master and co-owner. Mr. Cutler also ran a store at Jasper for years.
In the same issue, there was a news item - The packet Eagle was sold and will now run Chillicothe to Columbus. The packets "Fitch & Son" - "Wave" and "Capitol" will run Portsmouth to Columbus.
This sketch is dedicated to Mrs. Cecil Peters and "Swatty" Stewart and to all who remember this bridge scene.
