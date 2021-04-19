Pike's Past

This week I'll feature some old school buildings in Pike County. At one time, there were around 50 one-room schools in Pike County. In the 1930s, many four-room schools were built, eliminating most of the one-room schools. When my family moved to our county, the schools were here.

Camp Creek, Elm Grove, Idaho, Morgantown, Cynthiana (the only brick one), Buchanan, Jasper and East Jackson were some of the schools in use. 

These schools were built using the U.S. Government Program 3-C (Civilian Conservation Corps). Most used the same floor plan and the outdoor looks are much alike. 

I almost forgot the Union Township one on Germany Road, a part of Stockdale school system. This was later converted to a nursing home (Pineview Manor). 

Union Township School - Germany Road 1977

This 1977 photo by Jim Henry shows Union Township School and was a part of the Stockdale School System. It was located on Germany Road and later became Pineview Manor Nursing home. 

Camp Creek was used by the township for awhile but is now gone. 

Camp Creek School - Feb. 1978

This photo, taken by Jim Henry, shows the Camp Creek School in February 1978. It became part of the Piketon (Scioto Valley) School System. 

Morgantown was used as a residence until a fire destroyed it. 

Morgantown School - 1950s

This photo, obtained from Ruby Tackett (Mrs. Roger) in 2009, shows the Morgantown School in the 1950s. It later became part of the Western School System. 

Cynthiana was a residence until fire destroyed it also. 

Cynthiana School - 1977

This photo, taken by Jim Henry on Oct. 30, 1977, shows the north side of the Cynthiana school building, which later became part of the Western School System. 

Now Idaho is part of the Pike County Recovery Council system. 

Idaho School - 1951

This photo shows Idaho School in Idaho, Ohio. It was later divided into Western, Scioto Valley (Piketon) and Waverly school districts. In 2000, it started being used by a rehabilitation-recovery organization, now the Pike County Recovery Council. 

Later, I'll cover the other schools. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.