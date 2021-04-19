This week I'll feature some old school buildings in Pike County. At one time, there were around 50 one-room schools in Pike County. In the 1930s, many four-room schools were built, eliminating most of the one-room schools. When my family moved to our county, the schools were here.
Camp Creek, Elm Grove, Idaho, Morgantown, Cynthiana (the only brick one), Buchanan, Jasper and East Jackson were some of the schools in use.
These schools were built using the U.S. Government Program 3-C (Civilian Conservation Corps). Most used the same floor plan and the outdoor looks are much alike.
I almost forgot the Union Township one on Germany Road, a part of Stockdale school system. This was later converted to a nursing home (Pineview Manor).
Camp Creek was used by the township for awhile but is now gone.
Morgantown was used as a residence until a fire destroyed it.
Cynthiana was a residence until fire destroyed it also.
Now Idaho is part of the Pike County Recovery Council system.
Later, I'll cover the other schools.
