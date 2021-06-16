This article ran previously on Feb. 20, 2013.
This week I’ll use a page from Henry Howe’s Historical Collections of Ohio, 2nd Edition 1888.
Conflict for the County-seat
The history of every new State is replete with the conflicts between towns for county-seats. That between Waverly and Piketon is thus told in the Chillicothe Leader:
A Strange Fatality has overhung Piketon from its earliest day. A town of fair promise, it has “just missed” everything good but the county-seat, and that was taken from her. When the course of the great Ohio & Erie canal was first laid out, it passed through Piketon. When the survey was complete, the people of the town were jubilant; they believe the future success of their town was assured and that the death-warrant of Waverly — its rival — was written and sealed. It so chanced that Hon. Robert Lucas was in the Legislature at that time — Speaker of the House. Mr. Lucas owned large tracts of land about the present town of Jasper, and so it happened after a while the people of Piketon were startled by the information that another survey was being made, with the view of running the canal down the Waverly and Jasper side of the river, completely cutting them off. The hand of Robert Lucas was plainly discernible in this new deal, and his influence was great enough to secure the location of the canal though his Jasper lands. This was a blow between the eyes for Piketon — a most fortunate circumstance for Waverly.
The canal gave Waverly water-power for her mills, an advantage that was of great importance to any town in the days before steam power was introduced. Waverly very promptly felt the impetus that this advantage gave her, and began to exhibit a vigorous growth.
About 1850, a project was gotten up to build a railroad from Columbus to Portsmouth, down the valley, which was to pass through Piketon. Every county along the line voted $100,000 or more to this railroad, but Pike, and there the road was refused an appropriation by the people at the polls. Pike’s refusal to do anything was the result of the work of the Waverly people, who did not want Piketon to get a road, to carry away the trade they were building up. The project was thus defeated, although a part of the road from Portsmouth to Jackson, was built. This piece of road is now the C.,W. & B.’s “Portsmouth Branch.” This was another blow at Piketon’s prosperity — one more link in her chain of calamity.
When the Marietta & Cincinnati Railroad was projected, it was to run from Cincinnati to Hillsboro, thence on down to Chillicothe and on to Marietta. The road was built to Hillsboro, but for some reason, best known to the managers of the road and the schemers who were hand-in-glove with them, the line stopped right there, and the road shot off at a tangent and struck out for Chillicothe from Blanchester. This left Hillsboro struck out at one end of a railroad’s arm, without a direct connection to anybody or anything. Mr. Mat Trimble, the brother of Dr. Carey A. Trimble, was the soul of the scheme for getting Hillsboro into connection with the world, and he was enraged at this treachery of the M. & C. people toward that city. So, to get even with Hillsboro’s enemies, he set to work to organize a company to build a road — an air-line — from Hillsboro to a point on the river near Gallipolis. This company was organized, the line surveyed and the work commenced at both ends of the road. The roadway was built, culverts and abutments for bridges put in, immense levees built, a great tunnel through the hills near Jasper started, the heaviest kind of stone-work was done whenever required ties were bought and laid along the road, iron was imported from England, and everything was getting into nice shape, when the company bursted, after sinking in two million dollars. the road was a very expensive one, as the engineers wouldn’t get out of the way for anything. If a house was in the way, they bought it. “Brown’s Mill”, Pike county, was purchased and razed to the ground. If a hill was encountered, they cut right through it, rather than go around it. This sort of “air-line” work ate up capital rapidly and ruined the company — and Piketon’s chance for a railroad.
If Piketon had gotten this railroad, the fate of Waverly would have been sealed. But she didn’t get it.
Waverly had always boasted that she would capture the county-seat and “down” Piketon. The towns were always jealous of each other, and as early as 1836 the county-seat question became a political issue. In 1836, the Democrats nominated James McLeish, of Waverly, for the Legislature. The people of Piketon took alarm at this, and set to work vigorously to beat him. Some of the leading Whigs — Dr. Blackstone, James Row and others — came up to Chillicothe and had a lot of circulars printed with a cut thereon, showing a man with a house on a wheelbarrow and labelled, “Jimmy McLeish, moving the Court-house from Piketon to Waverly.” That circular settled the political aspirations of Jimmy McLeish. His defeat so enraged him that he left Waverly and removed to Sharonville.
From that time on, the “county-seat question” grew into prominence. But it was not until 1859 that Mr. Emmitt inaugurated the great “war” that resulted in Waverly capturing the desired plum.
Waverly in 1846 — Waverly, four miles above Piketon, on the Scioto river and Ohio canal, was laid out about the year 1829 by M. Downing. It contains one Presbyterian and one Methodist church, four stores, and had, in 1840, 306 inhabitants — Old Edition.
Waverly, county-seat, about 85 miles east of Cincinnati, sixty miles south of Columbus, is on the west bank of the Scioto river, on the Ohio canal, and the S.V. & O.S. Railroads.
County Officers, 1888: Auditor, Snowden C. Sargent; Clerk, George W. Eager; Commissioners: George W. Brodbeck, John Motz, Jacob Gehres; Coroner, John R. Heath; Infirmary Directors, Henry Shy, Thomas Markham, Jacob Butler; Probate Judge, Branson Holton; Prosecuting Attorney, Stephen D. McLaughlin; Recorder, Newton E. Givens; Sheriff, James H. Watkins; Surveyor, Henry W. Oyerman; Treasurer, Frank Ehrman, City officers, 1888: Mayor, Philip Gabelman; Clerk, George Baringer; Treasurer, George Hoeflinger; Marshal, Jas. R. Bateman. Newspapers: Pike County Republican, Republican, H.R. Snyder, editor and publisher; Watchman, Democratic, John H. Jones, editor and publisher. Churches: 1 Methodist Episcopal, 1 German Methodist Episcopal, 1 Presbyterian, 1 German Lutheran, 1 German United Brethren, and 1 Catholic. Bank: Emmitt & Co., James Emmitt, president, John F. Masters, cashier.
Manufacturers and Employees — James Emmitt, doors, sash, etc., 6 hands; Gehres Brothers, doors, sash, etc., 5; James Emmitt, flour and high wines, 15; James Emmitt, lumber, 4; Pee Pee Milling Co., flour and feed, 8; M.D. Scholler & Co., oak harness leather, 3; Waverly Spoke Works, wagon spokes, 12. — State Report, 1888.
Population, 1880, 1,539. School census, 1888, 522.; James A. Douglass, school superintendent. Capital invested in industrial establishments, $120,200. Value of annual product, $145,500. In addition to the handling of grain and stock, ties, bark and hoop-ples are largely shipped, and although the place is largely known as a whiskey town, local option is in force. Census, 1890, 1,514.
My addition to this article is — the railroad mentioned being built was an extension of the Cincinnati, Hillsboro and Eastern. This was in use from Cincinnati to Blanchester and then onto Hillsboro.
The route was surveyed through present day Cave Lake, Long’s Retreat, near Latham, Idaho, behind present day Jasper school and to be tunneled through a shale hill and across the Scioto River near the now gone bridge. As the route crossed the bottom, it transversed the present Pike County fairgrounds and the Fair Road eastward. You can still see the path of trees and the cut before reaching Beaver Creek.
At the Big Beaver Golf Course, two stone trestle approaches are still visible. East of that area is a cut in the hill and a fill over a hollow.
From Givens, the route was used by the D.T.& I. Railroad to lay tracks in 1877 onto Jackson and used until abandoned in 1985.
The line from Cincinnati to Hillsboro was purchased by the Marietta and Cincinnati Railroad, later the B & O Railroad. They built from the Ohio River to Blanchester and was in operation by 1856. The branch to Hillsboro was taken up around 1965.
The photo is of a CH&D Train at Gallia, Ohio, east of Oak Hill on the line to Ironton that was abandoned in 1916. This locomotive is the type you would have seen on the Hillsboro line through Piketon if completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.