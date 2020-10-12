This week I’m re-running a Pike’s Past article from May 29, 1980.
This week’s article is a combination of funny stories, updates and corrections.
First — two stories from Geneva Keppler’s book — “A Study of the history of Beaver in Pike county Ohio from 1810-1865.”
The first incident happened in 1882. Conrad Leist had a saloon in Beaver then and when a traveling show came to town, they spent the night there. They wanted potatoes cooked with the jackets on so Conrad cooked them and ham in a big iron kettle outside. One of the elephants with this show stopped to graze on Jacob Youngman’s lawn. Jacob was sitting on the front lawn, smoking his long German pipe. The elephant decided to eat the snowball tree that was on Jacob’s lawn. He pulled the tree from the ground and shook it in Jacob’s face. The tree made the elephant sick; doesn’t go well with peanuts. Then they gave the elephant a water pail full of whiskey to drink which made him drunk and they certainly had a time controlling him as he pulled up or tore down everything that they tied him to that night!
Another happening in Beaver’s past, date unknown, is about the time Victor White and G.O. Offenbaker were arguing and Mr. Offenbaker stuck his finger in the mouth of Mr. White, who clamped down on the finger very tightly. Mr. Offenbaker was unable to withdraw his finger and since he was the constable, he deputised John Shrader, a bystander, to extract his finger. Mr. Shrader said, “I never put it in there so I’m not going to get it out. You put it in there so you can get it out the best way you know how.” The end of this story was not included, but I’ll bet Mr. Offenbaker never pulled that trick again!
Pictured here is my version of Mr. White’s biting of Mr. Offenbaker’s finger.
This is dedicated to Beaver residents and especially Mrs. Geneva Keppler and Lamar Hammerstein.
Update: The letter from Lorraine Deemer noted that she was the youngest daughter of Charles William Slavens, son of Samuel. She has one brother, Ora Slavens, 82 years old, who now lives in Ashland, Ky. and retired from Detroit Steel. Her sisters are Mary Downard, 70 of Roanoke, Va. and Mrs. Gladys Jayne of Wakefield who passed away in 1960.
Samuel’s other two sons, John O. moved to Iowa in 1895 and Samuel C. went to Texas, so of Samuel’s descendants, only Charles stayed in Ohio.
Thanks for the follow up Mrs. Deemer.
Also I received a letter from Noble Wilt of Troy, Ohio, who gave me the answer to the question, “Where is Coopersville in Ross Co.?” He told me that E.C. Husted told him that Nipgen was called Coopersville, after it was called Possum Trot, but the name was changed to Nipgen when a post office was established. Joseph B. Cooper and John A. Cooper owned land in 1875-1876 there, when lots were platted, even though lots had been sold prior.
