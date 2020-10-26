This week I'm re-running an article of Oct. 24, 1994. Now for some updates ...
Shirley Van Scoy-Parks is the daughter of Homer Van Scoy. Homer was the author of several Pike's Past articles in the past. Homer was a native of Pike County and a veteran of World War II Naval Service.
His sister, Merle Mustard, lived in a house now gone by the lot at the corner of Lock and U.S. 23. Next to it was the office of the Liberty Cab Co. and the Bait Store, also long gone.
Sandy Fisher still lives in Waverly as far as I know.
Every Halloween something unusual can happen. Has that happened to you?
Who was the mysterious man dressed in black?
By Guest Author: Shirley Van Scoy Parks
The Man In Black
Life is full of mysteries. Mysterious incidents that fleetingly pass through our lives are often never fully comprehended or understood, yet they leave bewildering and profound images that linger in our memories.
My aunt, the late Merle Mustard, was born and raised in Pike County Ohio. She loved her little corner of the world so much, she never desired to live elsewhere, therefore passing her life in Pike County.
Aunt Merle was a kind and generous woman, rather small and thin in stature. She was always on the move, caring for her family, lending a helping hand to a neighbor or taking care of business. With her friendly, yet businesslike manner, when she spoke of anything with you, you somehow just knew it to be true.
Descending from a long line of storytellers, Aunt Merle nevertheless was not much for telling stories, still, she had one very unusual and enchanting story she would on rare occasions share with family members or a few close friends.
Now Aunt Merle has gone to be with Jesus and claim her much earned rewards, but I don't think she would mind if I share her story with you, her friends.
The story unfolded on a blistering hot day in the summer of 1964. The sun was like an orange ball peeking over the horizon. Heat already hung like fog over the little community of Waverly. The day had began as countless other summer days.
There were children to feed, a house to clean and many loads of laundry to wash and get on the line, before the heat of the day. By mid afternoon, with the chores done and the tempting aroma of dinner simmering on the stove, Aunt Merle stepped out into the drowsy heat to chat with a neighbor.
Aunt Merle's little house, located in town, set situated at the corner of Lock Street and busy Route 23, where she had lived for over 25 years. Sandy, her youngest child set idly on the front steps, trying to keep cool in the heat.
As Aunt Merle, Sandy and the neighbor visited, the conversation was abruptly interrupted as an elegant and splendid 49 Ford, shiny black and beautiful, turned off Route 23 onto Lock Street. Seemingly unaware that the appropriate place to park was at the curb, the driver drove the car onto the sidewalk and parked.
As he opened the car door and grandly stepped out, he carried himself with a quiet dignity as he walked toward Aunt Merle. Watching him walk toward them, the three people felt mesmerized, as if time were suddenly standing still. The birds hushed singing and noise from the moving traffic became muffled and indistinct. The only thing in focus at that moment in time was the man dressed in black.
The man, possibly in his mid forties, was tall and handsome in a black suit and rather large round black hat which cast a shadow over a full neat black beard.
Most striking were the eyes. Deep, dark brown, piercing and intelligent, they were filled with loving kindness as they gazed intently upon Aunt Merle's face.
In his hand he carried a black Bible. As he handed it to Aunt Merle, it lay in the palm of one large hand and long slender fingers of the other hand lay still upon it as he softly spoke these words. "I've made a long journey. I want you to have this Holy Bible. I will see you again someday."
As Aunt Merle was thanking him, he had already turned and was quickly walking away. Without a backward glance, he entered the elegant Ford and within seconds was gone. The incident had an unreal quality about it and if not for the very real Bible in Aunt Merle's hand, the three people would have doubted what happened.
Aunt Merle kept the Bible until her death, where upon it became the prized possession of her daughter, Sandy Fisher of Waverly. The man was never seen or heard from again and his identity will always remain a baffling mystery.
However, it was agreed within the circle of three that whoever the man was, with his graciousness and air of importance, he was someone very special indeed.
Who was the man in black? Through the years there has been much speculation. Was he someone from Aunt Merle's past or perhaps her future? Was he a kind stranger, just passing through town trying to share God's word with folks or was he a ministering angel who was an angelic being, bringing the good news of the gospel so that Aunt Merle might give her heart to Jesus and someday make it home to heaven.
Aunt Merle's personal belief was the man in black was her own guardian angel and who are we to question that. We can only suppose that somewhere in eternity, he and Aunt Merle have met again, as he promised they would. Who was the man in black? I'm sure we will never know.
This is dedicated to Sandy Fisher.
