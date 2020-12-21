This week is Christmas time and I'll use some memories of my past, plus some tidbits about this holiday period.
Someone asked how old is the TV special "RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED-REINDEER"? The answer: 1965 for NBC General Electric Fantasy House. We just saw it again on TV.
Another question asked was who wrote the song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"? That was Johnny Marks. Gene Autry, the Western movie star, made this song so popular that many, including me, thought he wrote it!
My favorite movie is "The Christmas Story". I received a Red Ryder BB Gun when I was about 10.
Now for some memories ...
When I was pre-school (age), Mom and Dad took us kids to view the Christmas displays in department stores and hardwares. I especially liked one store in Lebanon, Ohio, as a toy train was running through a scene. But when Dad was in the Navy in 1944 serving in the European Theatre, Mom surprised me with a Marx windup train. When we moved to a farm near West Union in 1945, the train was lost, never to be seen again.
Mom sold our place in Loveland Park (near Loveland, Ohio, where I started first grade in Sept. 1944) and joined her parents (my grandparents Ralph and Josephine Terwilleger) where they put their funds together to buy a farm just north of West Union on state Route 247.
We loved our time with them there, even riding a sled pulled by a team of horses to go out and bring in a cedar tree for our Chirstmas. While growing up, we always had a cedar tree cut on our own land.
My best Christmas present while young was when Dad met me at the school bus in Dec. 1945. He had just returned from overseas and still wore his sailor uniform. As he and I walked back to the house I told him, "I want to join the Navy as soon as I'm old enough." Dad replied, "Well, that is better than lying on the ground."
So when I was 17 years old, Dad signed his permission and I joined.
In 1946, we all moved to Warren County, Ohio, and near Lebanon, my home town. There my little brother Jerry was born, joining my sister Linda and I.
In the spring of 1949, we five moved to Pike County, Ohio to a farm off Tick Ridge (now called Sugar Run) and Linda and I attended Idaho school. My favorite teacher there was George Mustard, also the principal. Also, the food was great in our basement cafeteria. Our great neighbors were Bill Cool and family.
Remember Christmas is set to recognize Christ's birthday for all Christians.
This postcard was printed by the late Gene James, a family member of the former James Printing Company plant on South High Street. This old printing press now sits in Pike Heritage Museum. I saw Gene run off this postcard at Pike Heritage Museum.
I hope you all have a great Christmas season.
