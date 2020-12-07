In reference to the Nov. 11, 2020 issue, and the obituary for Shirley Mellinger, I can agree that she had eyes that twinkled, especially with her smile. I first met her when she was teaching at Waverly East School. She needed a chaperone for her class for a picnic at Lake White. I was available and my son, Mark, was in her class, so I volunteered. Ever since then I always spoke and visited with her anywhere. She was such a pleasant person to talk with usually when I saw her in a restaurant. I didn't realize she was so talented and involved in so many activities. I also didn't realize her daughter, Virginia, lived in Rising Farm, Georgia, where my cousin Judy Bradbury lived with her family. They have since moved a few miles east.
May we have more like Shirley in our schools — I know we do as I've met several over the years.
In the Nov. 11 edition in the Pike's Past photo, the year was 1956 and was after I graduated Waverly High and had returned from boot camp at Great Lake, Illinois. I worked at Big Bear grocery then until Nov. 1956 when I left for active duty.
A friend loaned me some old books with the hope that a relative of one whose name is printed inside will call me if you want this book. The number is (740) 947-5625.
One example is "LOOKING FORWARD", a easy growth in reading book. The book was copyrighted 1944. Names inside are Ronald Clifford, Lavon Pardue, and printed inside is Central Local Board of Education, Elm Grove School, Elm Grove, Ohio. This school has been gone for many years and mostly a part of Scioto Valley Schools.
I don't have a have a photo of the last Elm Grove school, but I remember that it was like the ones I attended at Idaho and Buchanan.
Here is a photo of Elm Grove students on a field trip to Serpent Mound Park in 1928. George Williams sent this photo to me February 2004. No names were given, so maybe some readers will recognize someone.
Serpent Mound Park is near Locust Grove, Ohio on state Route 73 near state Route 41 in Adams County.
